The fear of western economies entering a recession has intensified on the back of rapid tightening of financial conditions and sharp declines in consumers’ real purchasing power.
A natural question is what constitutes a recession? There is no official definition of recession, but many use the rule of thumb of two consecutive quarters of decline in a country’s real gross domestic product (GDP).
However, only relying no a decline in GDP is often seen as too narrow and the US The National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) defines a recession as a ‘significant decline in economic activity spread across the economy, lasting more than a few months, normally visible in production, employment, real income, and other indicators ’.
In this monitor we track how close a recession is in notably the US and euro area economies, using various indicators for production, income, labour markets and financial markets, which are typically good leading recession indicators.
Danske recession trackers: elevated recession risk
Euro area: Our growth tracker does not yet signal recession territory (-1 or below), but our traffic light suggests that the recession risk is very high (in line with our forecast, see Research Germany – Zeitenwende, 25 July).
US: Our US recession model as slipped into subzero territory, suggesting the US economy has started to fall in recession. However, some Fed recession indicators are not yet at critical levels (see next slides).
