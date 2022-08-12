In the previous issue of Yield Outlook published on 21 June, we discussed whether long yields were about to peak. We concluded that yields could likely tick up slightly further and that they would probably peak within the next three months, with recession fears then becoming the key market theme, pushing long yields down again.

However, recession fears have moved to the top of markets’ agenda sooner than we had expected. We now estimate that long yields (10Y maturities) peaked in June. Even so, we consider the fall in yields over the past one and a half month, which has taken yields back to their April levels, to be an overreaction, given the high inflation. Hence, we see upside risks to long yields over the next three to six months. We continue to expect long yields to edge down slightly in 2023 as economic weakness materialises and inflationary pressures ease, which would likely see markets really starting to price lower short rates.

We now expect 10Y German Bund and US Treasury yields to tick up to 1.30% and 3.25%, respectively, over the next three to six months.

