Notes/Observations
- Risk appetite tilts to the downside despite further positive COVID news out of China amid a backdrop of growth fears as US Treasury yield inversion strengthened yesterday; Equities testing top of bear market rally technical resistance levels.
- UK Halifax House Price Index experience largest drop since 2008, placing pressure on UK real estate sector.
- China registered its 1st rise in monthly gold reserves in 3 years.
- Asia closed lower with Hang Seng underperforming at -3.2%. EU indices are -0.7% to +0.1%. US futures are -0.2%. Gold +0.1%, DXY 0.0%; Commodity: Brent -2.0%, WTI -2.0%; Crypto: BTC -0.9%, ETH -2.1%.
Asia
- China Nov Trade Balance: $69.8B v $78.1Be; Exports Y/Y: -8.7% v -4.2%e; Imports Y/Y: -10.6% v -7.1%e (components fall for 2nd straight month).
- Australia Q3 GDP Q/Q: 0.6% v 0.7%e; Y/Y: 5.9% v 6.3%e.
- India Central Bank (RBI) raised Repurchase Rate by 35bps to 6.25% (as expected).
- China Health Commission announced new coronavirus guidelines and would allow home quarantines for asymptomatic or mild symptom patients (in line); No longer to require coronavirus tests for most public venues nationwide (as speculated).
- BOJ Member Nakamura reiterated stance of need to persist with easing; Current CPI increases were not accompanied by wage increases.
Europe
- UK press noting that one million workers set to strike in December and January period.
Americas
- Democrat Sen Warnock beat GOP’s Walker in the Georgia State run-off election giving the Dems a 51/49 majority in the Senate.
- Chile Central Bank (BCCH) left the Overnight Rate Target at 11.25% (as expected) for its 1st pause in the current tightening cycle.
Energy
- Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: -6.4M v -7.9M prior.
- Russia said to be considering price floor for oil sales in response to G-7 price cap.
Speakers/fixed income/fx/commodities/erratum
Equities
Indices [Stoxx600 -0.10% at 438.46, FTSE -0.10% at 7,513.95, DAX -0.37% at 14,290.75, CAC-40 -0.35% at 6,664.36, IBEX-35 -0.59% at 8,302.91, FTSE MIB +0.18% at 24,310.00, SMI -0.65% at 11,037.10, S&P 500 Futures -0.16%].
Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open generally lower and failed to gain traction through the early part of the session; better performing sectors include consumer discretionary and financials; sectors leading to the downside include energy and materials; utilities sector supported, and oil & gas subsector weighed on by drop in crude prices; UK real estate sector under pressure following Halifax index; reportedly Vodafone faceing obstacles in Three merger; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Brown-Forman, Campbell Soup and GameStop.
Equities
- Consumer discretionary: Zumtobel [ZAG.AT] -2% (earnings).
- Energy: Siemens Energy [ENR.DE] -2% (analyst action).
- Financials: Credit Suisse [CSGN.CH] -2.5% (reportedly aiming to lure clients back with high deposit rates), DWS [DWS.DE] +6% (CMD).
- Healthcare: GSK [GSK.UK] +10%, Haleon [HLN.UK] +4.5%, Sanofi [SAN.FR] +6% (Zantac litigation), Indivior [INDV.UK] +5% (CMD).
- Industrials: Airbus [AIR.FR] -2% (Nov orders; withdraws FY22 delivery target).
Speakers
- ECB survey on 12-month Consumer inflationary expectations rose further from 5.1% to 5.4%. Survey maintained 3-year outlook at 3.0%.
- Iceland Central Bank Financial Stability Report noted that the banking sector was well prepared to respond to external economic shocks.
- China Health Commission official stated that was close to returning to pre-pandemic living conditions; China's COVID infection rate and death remained the lowest globally; The latest 10 measures were aimed at more precise and scientific pandemic control.
- Beijing to have allowed US inspections of China companies.
Currencies/fixed income
- USD was steady as market participants noted that price action appeared to be building fears of a global recession which prompted some safe haven flows. Various corporate CEOs recently noted that 2023 could be characterized by a recession. US Treasury yield curve recently saw its inversion intensify.
- GBP/USD drifted towards 1.2150 as UK House prices registered its biggest monthly drop since 2008 and 5th straight decline in annual pace. Concerns were bubbling over a protracted downturn in the housing market.
Economic data
- (UK) Nov Halifax House Price Index M/M: -2.3% v -0.4% prior; Y/Y: 4.7 v 8.3% prior.
- (SE) Sweden Oct GDP Indicator M/M: +0.7% v -1.3%e; Y/Y: 2.0% v 2.3% prior.
- (SE) Sweden Oct Private Sector Production M/M: 0.2% v 2.5% prior; Y/Y: 3.2% v 4.4% prior.
- (SE) Sweden Oct Industrial Orders M/M: -4.0% v +2.0% prior; Y/Y: -7.1% v 4.7% prior.
- (SE) Sweden Oct Industry Production Value Y/Y: 3.1% v 4.3% prior; Service Production Value Y/Y: 4.0 v 5.2% prior.
- (SE) Sweden Oct Household Consumption M/M: -0.3% v -0.1% prior; Y/Y: 0.0% v 1.5% prior.
- (SE) Sweden Nov Budget Balance (SEK): 36.7B v 19.0B prior.
- (NO) Norway Oct Industrial Production M/M: -1.2% v -2.5% prior; Y/Y: 3.5% v 0.9% pr.
- (NO) Norway Oct Manufacturing Production M/M: 0.3% v 0.7% prior; Y/Y: 1.7% v 0.1% prior.
- (NO) Norway Q3 Current Account Balance (NOK): 570.6B v 321.9B prior.
- (FI) Finland Oct Preliminary Trade Balance: -€0.9B v -€0.3B prior.
- (RO) Romania Q3 Preliminary GDP (2nd of 3 readings): Q/Q: 1.3% v 1.3% advance; Y/Y: 4.0% v 4.0% advance.
- (MY) Malaysia end-Nov Foreign Reserves: $109.7B v $107.5B prior.
- (FR) France Oct Trade Balance: -€12.2B v -€16.0Be; Current Account: -€3.8B v -€7.3B prior.
- (CZ) Czech Oct National Trade Balance (CZK): -26.8B v -13.5Be.
- (CZ) Czech Oct Industrial Output Y/Y: 3.1% v 7.2%e; Construction Output Y/Y: +1.0% v -2.9% prior.
- (HU) Hungary Oct Industrial Production M/M: 3.5% v 1.4% prior; Y/Y: 5.1% v 9.4%e.
- (CH) Swiss Nov Foreign Currency Reserves (CHF): 790.0B v 816.9B prior.
- (TW) Taiwan Nov Trade Balance: 3.4B v $3.0Be; Exports Y/Y: -13.1% v -6.8%e; Imports Y/Y: -8.6% v -0.4%e.
- (CN) China Nov Foreign Reserves: $3.118T v $3.111Te.
- (IT) Italy Oct Retail Sales M/M: -0.4% v -0.5%e; Y/Y: 1.3% v 4.0% prior.
- (CZ) Czech Nov International Reserves: $135.1B v $131.9B prior.
- (IS) Iceland Nov Preliminary Trade Balance (ISK): -42.0B v -58.3B prior.
- (SG) Singapore Nov Foreign Reserves: $291.3B v $282.3B prior.
- (IT) Bank of Italy Report on Balance-Sheet Aggregates: Target2 Liabilities: €659.7B v €669.5B prior.
- (EU) Euro Zone Q3 Final GDP Q/Q: 0.3% v 0.2% prelim; Y/Y: 2.3% v 2.1% prelim.
- (EU) Euro Zone Q3 Final Employment Q/Q: 0.3%e v 0.2% prelim; Y/Y: 1.8%e v 1.7% prelim.
- (GR) Greece Q3 GDP Q/Q: -0.5% v +0.2%e; Y/Y: 2.8% v 7.1% prior.
Fixed income issuance
- (EU) European Union opened its book to sell EUR-denominated 15-year and 30-year SURE bonds.
- (VN) Vietnam sold total VND12.0T vs. VND8.0T indicated in 2032 and 2037 bonds.
- (DK) Denmark sold total DKK2.1B in 2024 and 2031 DGB Bonds.
- (IN) India sold total INR220B vs. INR220B indicated in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.
- (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €3.779B vs. €3.5-4.5B indicated range in 6-month and 12-month bills.
- (UK) DMO sold £700M in 0.125% 2031 Inflation-linked Gilts (UKTi); Real Yield: -0.558% v +0.277% prior; bid-to-cover: 3.24x v 2.3x prior.
- (NO) Norway sold NOK2.0B vs. NOK2.0B indicated in 1.75% Mar 2025 bonds; Avg Yield: 3.15% v 3.47% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.07x v 1.61x prior.
- (SE) Sweden sold SEK5.0B vs. SEK5.0B indicated in 6-month Bills; Avg Yield: 2.412% v 1.321% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.88x v 3.04x prior.
Looking ahead
- (PL) Poland Central Bank (NBP) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Base Rate unchanged at 6.75%.
- (IL) Israel Nov Foreign Currency Balance: No est v $188.8B prior.
- (CO) Colombia Nov Consumer Confidence: No est v -19.5 prior.
- (CH) Swiss Parliament elects new member of Government.
- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.
- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Oct Industrial Production M/M: No est v 11.9% prior; Y/Y: No est v 28.8% prior.
- 06:00 (CL) Chile Nov CPI M/M: 0.5%e v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: 12.9%e v 12.8% prior.
- 06:00 (BR) Brazil Nov FGV Inflation IGP-DI M/M: -0.2%e v -0.6% prior; Y/Y: 6.0%e v 5.6% prior.
- 06:00 (EU) EU Commission to sell combined €2.5B in 3-month and 6-month bills.
- 06:00 (RU) Russia OFZ Bond auction (if any).
- 06:30 (CL) Chile Nov Trade Balance: -$0.5Be v +$0.5B prior; Total Exports: No est v $7.6B prior; Total Imports: No est v $7.1B prior; Copper Exports: No est v $3.5B prior.
- 06:30 (CL) Chile Nov International Reserves: No est v $37.9B prior.
- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.
- 07:00 (US) MBA Mortgage Applications w/e Dec 2nd: No est v -0.8% prior.
- 07:00 (UK) Weekly PM Question time in House.
- 08:00 (PL) Poland Nov Official Reserves: No est v $151.7B prior.
- 08:00 (RU) Russia Nov Official Reserve Assets: No est v $547.2B prior.
- 08:00 (HU) Hungary Central Bank (MNB) Nov Minutes.
- 08:00 (BR) Brazil Nov Vehicle Production: No est v 206K prior; Vehicle Sales: No est v 108.9K prior; Vehicle Exports: No est v 42.8K prior.
- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.
- 08:30 (US) Q3 Final Nonfarm Productivity: 0.6%e v 0.3% prelim; Unit Labor Costs: 3.1%e v 3.5% prelim.
- 09:30 (TR) Turkey Nov Cash Budget Balance (TRY): No est v -72.2B prior.
- 09:30 (IT) ECB’s Panetta (Italy).
- 10:00 (CA) Bank of Canada (BOC) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise Interest Rate by 50bps to 4.25%.
- 10:30 (US) Weekly DOE Oil Inventories.
- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 17-week bills.
- 14:00 (AR) Argentina Oct Industrial Production Y/Y: No est v 4.2% prior; Construction Activity Y/Y: No est v 5.2% prior.
- 15:00 (US) Oct Consumer Credit: $28.0Be v $25.0B prior.
- 16:00 (NZ) New Zealand Nov Heavy Truckometer M/M: No est v -3.3% Sept prior (**Oct data was delayed).
- 16:30 (BR) Brazil Central Bank (BCB) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Selic Target Rate unchanged at 13.75%.
- 18:00 (PE) Peru Central Bank (BCRP) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise Reference Rate by 25bps to 7.50%.
- 18:50 (JP) Japan Q3 Final GDP Q/Q: No est v -0.3% prelim; GDP Annualized Q/Q: No est v -1.2% prelim; GDP Nominal Q/Q: No est v -0.5% prelim.
- 18:50 (JP) Japan Oct BoP Current Account: No est v ¥909.3B prior; Adj Current Account: No est v ¥670.7B prior; Trade Balance (BOP): No est v -¥1.76T prior.
- 19:30 (AU) Australia Oct Trade Balance (A$): No est v 12.4B prior; Exports M/M: No est v 7% prior; Imports M/M: No est v 0% prior.
- 22:00 (TH) Thailand Nov Consumer Confidence: No est v 46.1 prior.
- 22:30 (JP) Japan to sell 6-Month Bills.
- 22:35 (JP) Japan to sell 5-Year JGB Bonds.
