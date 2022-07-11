Notes/Observations
-Risk off sentiment led by a strong USD prevails amid recessionary fears.
-Further negative pressure as Shanghai reports their first BA.5 Omicron subvariant Covid case, sparking familiar fears of lockdowns and constrained supply chains once again; Macau shut all non-essential businesses including casinos for one week (first time in two years).
-Siemens Energy issued statement saying it aims to return turbine for Nord Stream 1 from Canada to its place of operations as soon as possible; Russia's Gazprom set to start annual maintenance of Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline on July 11th; Announced to last for 10 days until July 21st, but some EU officials spread concern the maintenance could be prolongated by Russia.
-Sri Lanka Pres plans to resign on July 13th amid protests in the country; PM also agrees to quit.
-Earnings season officially begins later in the week, with heightened attention on company guidance as both inflation and stagnating economic growth are likely to show in the results.
-Economic data has been light, but still following prevailing trends of hyper inflation/stagflation. Nordic CPI came in higher than expectations while retail sales in Czech Republic and Italy missed. Sweden Central Bank minutes indicated the increased likelihood of a much fast rate hike policy.
-Asia closed mixed with Hang Seng underperforming at -3%. EU indices start -0.3-1.2% with bond yields also lower. US futures are -0.7%. Safe haven: Gold -0.3%, DXY +0.4%; Commodity: Brent -1.5%, WTI -1.9%, Copper -1.2%, UK Nat Gas -8%; Speculative: BTC -3.7%, ETH -3.7%.
-Looking ahead, a quiet session is expected with comments from BOE Gov Bailey, ECB’s Nagel and Fed’s Williams.
Asia
-(CN) Shanghai's Xuhui district to halt all indoor sports venues.
-(CN) China June Wholesale vehicle sales at 2.5M +23.8% y/y, +34.4% m/m.
-(JP) BOJ Osaka branch manager reiterated that rapid, short-term moves in FX market, as seen recently, are undesirable.
-(JP) BOJ 5-year and 10-year fixed rate bond buying operation: no takeup in today's operation.
-(SL) Sri Lanka Central Bank Gov Weerasinghe: Negotiations ongoing with Indian central bank for $1B swap.
Mid-East
-(IS) Israel Central Bank Gov Yaron said interest rates need to rise to combat inflation, but not too fast or slow; Aiming to bring inflation to target by 2023.
Europe
- (FR) France Fin Min Le Maire: Let's prepare for a cut off of Russian gas, which is the most likely scenario today.
- (UK) Foreign Sec Liz Truss announces she will run for PM by promising to cut tax from “day one” in office; Betting agencies' favorite UK Defense Secretary Wallace announced he will NOT run in Tory leadership election.
- (SE) Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank) Jun Minutes raised concern of inflation rising faster than expected and the need to go beyond current rate path trajectory and at a quicker pace.
- (DE) Head of German Energy Regulator Authority said they will take decisions whose gas to switch off with help of IT platform that will be operational in October.
- (PL) Poland Deputy Finance Min: Poland does not rule out windfall tax..
Energy
- Russia’s Nord Stream 1 pipeline begins 10-day maintenance period following the receipt of the required turbine from Canada.
- Lithuania spokesperson advised that Lithuania expanded restrictions on Russian cargos to Kaliningrad in line with EU sanctions (includes concrete, wood, alcohol and alcohol-based chemicals).
- Eni S.p.A Exec: Today, on July 11th will receive 21Mcm of Russian gas, about 11Mcm less than usual.
- Gazprom Exec: Continues shipping gas to Europe at 39.4Mcm volume v 41.9Mcm d/d.
- OMV Exec: Receiving 70% less gas on July 11th than ordered.
Russia conflict
- (RU) Kaliningrad region gov proposes to introduce a complete ban on the movement of goods between Russia and the Baltic states, excluding transit.
- (RU) Russia State Duma to hold extraordinary meeting on July 15th amid recess to resolve "urgent issues"; Reportedly the issues are not connected with the military operation in Ukraine.
Speakers/Fixed income/FX/Commodities/Erratum
Equities
Indices [Stoxx600 -0.65% at 414.40, FTSE -0.85% at 7,135.00, DAX -0.90% at 12,898.54, CAC-40 -1.03% at 5,971.11, IBEX-35 -0.74% at 8,040.28, FTSE MIB -0.61% at 21,641.00, SMI -0.31% at 10,980.40, S&P 500 Futures -0.60%].
Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open lower across the board and remained under pressure as the session wore on; loss of risk appetite attributed to covid situation in China, worries of gas cut; all sectors start the day in the red; better performing sectors include telecom and utilities; sectors among those leading to the downside are materials and industrials; Dufry to acquire Autogrill; Frontline considering takeover bid for Euronav; Electrolux divests Russian Ops; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Greenbrier.
Equities
- Consumer discretionary: Dufry [DUFN.CH] +6%, Autogrill [AGL.IT] -8% (Dufry's proposed acquisition of Autogrill), Wizz Air [WIZZ.UK] -4% (trading update).
- Consumer staples:
- Energy: ENBW Energie Baden-Wuerttemb [EBK.DE] -5% (Gazprom's Nord Stream 1 annual maintenance).
- Industrials: Fincantieri [FCT.IT] +4% (large contract).
- Technology: STMicroelectronics [STM.FR] +0.5% (confirms plant in France with Globalfoundries).
Speakers
- (JP) Japan PM Kishida said Japan will do all possible to tackle rising prices and continue wages rising; No schedule yet for cabinet reshuffle, personnel changes.
- (UK) Newly appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer (Fin Min) Zahawi said there is no need for emergency budget and UK govt departments to make 20% cuts.
Currencies/Fixed income
- USD remains strong as a safe haven asset amid recessionary fears and rising US interest rates.
- USD/JPY tests highest level since 1998 at 137.00 as dollar strength is highlighted.
- EUR/USD declines as parity looms, trading at 1.013. Economic weakness in Euro area attributable to recent declines.
- GBP/USD also declines following bounce off 1.19. Some analysts see PM Johnson’s resignation as a bullish catalyst for sterling.
Economic data
- (NO) Norway Jun CPI M/M: 0.9% v 0.2% prior; Y/Y: 6.3% v 5.7% prior.
- (NO) Norway Jun CPI Underlying M/M: 0.5% v 0.4% prior; Y/Y: 3.6% v 3.4% prior.
- (NO) Norway Jun PPI (including oil) M/M: 7.2% v 1.7% prior; Y/Y: 68.8% v 64.6% prior.
- (DK) Denmark Jun CPI M/M: 0.8% v 0.9% prior; Y/Y: 8.2% v 7.4% prior.
- (DK) Denmark Jun CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.9% v 1.1% prior; Y/Y: 9.1% v 8.2% prior.
- (DK) Denmark Current Account Balance (DKK): 26.7Bv 19.1B prior; Trade Balance: 1.8B v 1.4B prior.
- (JP) Japan Jun Preliminary Machine Tool Orders Y/Y: 17.1% v 23.7% prior.
- (CZ) Czech May Retail Sales (ex-auto) Y/Y: -6.9% v +6.2% prior.
- (CH) Swiss weekly Total Sight Deposits (CHF): 745.0B v 748.5B prior.
- (CH) Swiss weekly Domestic Sight Deposits(CHF) : 635.2B v 645.7B prior.
- (IT) Italy May Retail Sales M/M: 1.9% v 0.4%e; Y/Y: 7.0% v 8.4% prior.
Fixed income issuance
- (PH) Philippines sells total PHP13.16B vs. PHP15B indicated in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.
-(DE) Germany to sell €4.0B in 2027 Bobl on Tuesday, July 19th.
Looking ahead
- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.
- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell €3.0B in 6-month Bubills; Avg yield: % v -0.1267% prior; Bid-to-cover: x v 1.50x prior (Jun 27th 2022).
- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa announces details of upcoming I/L bond sale (held on Fridays).
- 06:00 (PT) Portugal May Trade Balance: No est v -€2.5B prior.
- 06:00 (IL) Israel Jun Consumer Confidence: No est v 99 prior.
- 06:00 (IL) Israel to sell bonds.
- 06:55 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.
- 07:25 (BR) Brazil Central Bank Weekly Economists Survey.
- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.
- 08:00 (IN) India announces details of upcoming bond sale (held on Fridays).
- 09:00 (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) to sell €4.9-6.1B in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.
-10:15 (UK) BOE Gov Bailey testifies on financial stability with Q&A.
- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 13-week and 26-week bills.
-12:30 (DE) ECB’s Nagel (Germany, Hawk) to discuss digital Euro.
- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 3-year notes.
-14:00 (US) Fed’s Williams (FOMC voter) talks on Libor Transition.
- 16:00 (US) Weekly Crop Progress Report.
- 18:45 (NZ) New Zealand May Net Migration: No est v -80 prior.
- 19:00 (AU) Australia Jun Household Spending M/M: No est v 2.9% prior; Y/Y: No est v 7.9% prior.
- 19:01 (UK) Jun BRC Sales Like-For-Like Y/Y: No est v -1.5% prior.
- 19:50 (JP) Japan Jun PPI M/M: 0.6%e v 0.0% prior; Y/Y: 8.9%e v 9.1% prior.
- 21:00 (PH) Philippines May Trade Balance: -$4.9Be v -$4.8B prior; Exports Y/Y: 6.6%e v 6.0% prior; Imports Y/Y: 23.5%e v 22.8% prior.
- 21:30 (AU) Australia Jun Business Confidence: No est v 6 prior; Business Conditions: No est v 16 prior.
- 23:00 (KR) South Korea May M2 Money Supply M/M: No est v 0.2% prior; “L” Money Supply M/M: No est v 0.5% prior.
- 23:35 (JP) Japan to sell 5-year bonds.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD touches lowest level in nearly two decades below 1.0070
EUR/USD has slumped to its weakest level since December 2002 below 1.0070 on Monday with the dollar rally picking up steam in the early American session. In the absence of high-tier data releases, safe-haven flows dominate the markets on Monday.
GBP/USD tests 1.1900 as dollar gathers strength
GBP/USD stays under bearish pressure and loses nearly 1% on a daily basis. With the US Dollar Index climbing to fresh multi-decade highs above 108.00 amid risk aversion on Monday, the pair tests 1.1900 in the early American session.
Gold stays in negative territory below $1,740
Gold trades in negative territory below $1,740 but the downside appears limited for the time being despite broad-based dollar strength. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 2% on the day, helping gold stay relatively resilient.
Why Wall Street expects Bitcoin price to drop to $10,000
There is an increase in skepticism regarding Bitcoin among investors on Wall Street. 60% of the Bloomberg MLIV Pulse survey respondents believe that the Bitcoin price is heading back to $10,000.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!