- Recession fears ignited as USD strengthens with triple miss and contraction in France, Germany and Euro Zone Manufacturing PMI's, representing the first contractions in approx two years.

- Building on the fears, ECB professional forecasters provided an updated survey than cut 2022-2023 GDP growth forecasts and raised inflation forecasts 2022-2024 as well as long term inflation expectations. Turning more stagflationary.

- European traders continue to digest nuances of the TPI details following ECB's tool announcement and surprise 50bps hike yesterday. EUR/USD is currently below pre-rate level, despite the largest rate hike since 1999.

- UK data held up well in comparison to mainland Europe, as retail sales were positive M/M and despite Y/Y still declining, it beat estimates.

- Energy remains a leading theme as its effect on consumers has tightened. TotalEnergies announced a cut to fuel price by €0.20/L which France Fin Min Le Maire commending the decision and said the Govt was also open to a discount on fuel.

- Asia closed flat to mixed with Nifty 50 outperforming at +0.8%. EU indices are higher by +0.0-0.5% with bond yields significantly lower. US futures are in the red. Safe haven: Gold +0.3%, DXY +0.2%; Commodity: Brent +0.2%, WTI +0.1%, Copper +0.6%; Speculative: BTC +2.2%, ETH +10.1%.

- Looking ahead, a quieter session compared to yesterday, but US earnings still expected from : Autoliv, American Express, NextEra Energy, PPG Industries, Regions Financial, Schlumberger, Twitter and Verizon.

Asia

- Japan Jun National CPI registered its highest annual pace since Mar 2015 (Y/Y: 2.4%e v 2.5% prior; CPI Ex-Fresh Food (Core) Y/Y: 2,2% v 2.2%e).

- Japan July Preliminary PMI Manufacturing registered its 18th month of expansion (52.2 v 52.7).

- Australia July Preliminary PMI Manufacturing registered its 27th month of expansion (55.7 v 56.2 prior).

- Japan Fin Min Suzuki stated that needed to pay full attention to risk of rising inflation exerting downward pressure on economy.

- China SAFE (FX regulator) stated that country had better conditions for the impact from US Fed policy changes; To closely monitor pace of Fed policy adjustments.

Europe

- ECB governors said to believe that PEPP reinvestments as being sufficient to contain fragmentation; ECB did not expect the new TPI instrument to be triggered imminently. ECB staff to alert Governing Council if metrics show unwarranted fragmentation.

- Some ECB officials said to have preferred 25bps hike at the July decision but an agreement on transmission tool convinced officials a 50bps could be afforded.

- Italy is heading towards snap elections in September.

- France Finance Ministry saw 2023 GDP growth at 1.4% vs. 2.5% seen this year. Inflation seen under 2% from 2024 (compared to 5.1% for 2022).

- UK July GfK Consumer Confidence: -41 v -42e (remained record low.

Energy

- Russia Government Spokesperson noted that President Putin held phone talks with Saudi Crown prince; OPEC+ met its obligation to stabilize global oil market.

Speakers/Fixed income/FX/Commodities/Erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.14% at 425.00, FTSE +0.05% at 7,273.88, DAX +0.13% at 13,264.24, CAC-40 +0.13% at 6,209.32, IBEX-35 +0.54% at 8,055.70, FTSE MIB +0.07% at 21,212.00, SMI +0.25% at 11,162.89, S&P 500 Futures -0.32%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open generally lower but returned to trade mixed in the early part of the session; better-performing sectors include energy and real estate; underperforming sectors include materials and financials; focus on announcement of CHMP decisions later today; Santander drops interest in Banamex; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Autoliv, American Express, Verizon and Twitter.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Delivery Hero [DHER.DE] +12% (prelim results; cuts outlook), JD Sports Fashion [JD.UK] +2% (AGM update), Ceconomy [CEC.DE] -21% (cuts outlook).

- Energy: TotalEnergies [TTE.FR] +1.5% (to cut fuel price during fall-winter season).

- Industrials: SSAB [SSABA.SE] -2% (earnings).

- Technology: Ubisoft [UBI.FR] -1% (prelim results).

- Materials: Norsk Hydro [NHY.NO] +4% (earnings).

Speakers

- ECB's Villeroy (neutral, France) stated that ECB would be determined in using TPI if needed. No automatic threshold for triggering use of TPI tool. Decision on TPI tool showed the Council's commitment to the Euro.

- ECB's de Cos (Spain) reiterated stance that ECB future decisions to hinge on economic data; TPI was key for Euro Zone financial stability.

- ECB's Muller (Estonia, hawk) stated that the rate hike likely to mean slower growth and would take time for hikes to bring down inflation. Risks of not acting on inflation was worse than risks on slower growth.

- ECB's Kazimir (Slovakia, hawk) stated that the Sept rate hike might be 25bps or 50 bps. ECB move wass beginning of a series of 'similar' steps. Recent data convinced him to start hiking 'with a bang'.

- ECB Survey of Professional Forecasters (SPF) raised its 2022 HICP (EU Harmonized CPI) from 6.0% to 7.3% and raised the 2023 HICP (EU Harmonized CPI) from 2.4% to 3.6% (**Note: ECB Jun Staff forecast is 3.5%). Survey cut the 22022 GDP growth from 2.9% to 2.8% and cut the 2023 GDP growth forecast from 2.3% to 1.5%.

- Spain Econ Min Calvino stated that forecasts showed inflation remained high in July.

- India Central Bank (RBI) Gov Das stated that it focus was on inflation followed by growth; target was to have a soft landing for economy. Economic recovery gradually gaining momentum. Inflation targeting was important at all time. INR currency (Rupee) was holding up well and had adequate FX Reserves.

- Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) stated that had plan or need to change USD peg.

Currencies/Fixed income

- EUR/USD was lower in the session as EU data heightened recession concerns. Currency failed to sustain its gains after ECB surprised with 50bps hike on Thursday. Uncertainty persisted after ECB left the market in the dark on their next moves. The anti-fragmentation tool did not quite "wow" the markets. Dealers noted that vague triggers/conditions and details could attract market testing and volatility. ECB has unveiled the initial details of its anti-fragmentation tool, traders say the next step is to figure out what it takes to set it in motion. Parity back in focus with the price action. Pair trades at 1.0150 by mid-session.

- GBP/USD was off its worst level as its PMI reading beat consensus and managed to stay in expansion territory. UK Jun Retail Sales data beat consensus attributed to an increase in food sales due to the Queen's Jubilee holiday. Upside could be limited as shoppers said to remain cautious about spending. Pair at 1.1950 area by mid-session.

- European bond yields moved lower by over 10bps as recession concerns simmered for EU.

Economic data

- (UK) Jun Retail Sales (ex-Auto/Fuel) M/M: +0.4% v -0.4%e; Y/Y: -5.9% v -6.2%e.

- (UK) Jun Retail Sales (including auto/fuel) M/M: -0.1% v -0.2%e; Y/Y: -5.8% v -5.3%e.

- (ES) Spain May Total Mortgage Lending Y/Y: 26.1% v 7.5% prior; Mortgage Approvals Y/Y: 24.7% v 4.5% prior.

- (MY) Malaysia mid-July Foreign Reserves: $107.0B v $109.0B prior.

- (FR) France July Preliminary Manufacturing PMI: 49.6 v 51.0e (1st contraction in 20 months; PMI Services: 52.1 v 52.7e; PMI Composite: 50.6 v 51.1e.

- (DE) Germany July Preliminary Manufacturing PMI: 49.2 v 50.7e (1st contraction in 25 months); PMI Services: 49.2 v 51.4e; PMI Composite: 48.0# v 50.2e.

- (CN) Weekly Shanghai copper inventories (SHFE): 50.4K v 71.3K tons prior.

- (EU) Euro Zone July Preliminary Manufacturing PMI: 49.6 v 51.0e 1st contraction in 25 months); PMI Services: 50.6 v 52.0e; PMI Composite: 49.4 v 51.0e.

- (RU) Russia Narrow Money Supply w/e July 15th (RUB): 14.40T v 14.28T prior.

- (TW) Taiwan Jun Unemployment Rate: 3.7% v 3.8%e.

- (UK) July Preliminary Manufacturing PMI: 52.2 v 52.0e (26th month of expansion but lowest since June 2020); PMI Services: 53.3 v 53.0e; PMI Composite: 52.2 v 52.4e.

- (IS) Iceland July CPI M/M: 1.2% v 1.4% prior; Y/Y: 9.9% v 8.8% prior.

- (IS) Iceland Jun Wage Index M/M: 0.0% v 0.4% prior; Y/Y: 8.1% v 8.6% prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (IN) India sold total INR330B vs. INR330B indicated in 2024, 2029, 2032, 2061 bonds.

Looking ahead

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa to sell combined ZAR1.2B in I/L 2033, 2038 and 2046 Bonds.

- 06:00 (UK) DMO to sell £3.5B in 1-month, 3-month and 6-month bills (£1.0B, £1.5B and £1.0B respectively).

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Jun PPI M/M: No est v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: No est v 7.3% prior.

- 06:30 (RU) Russia Central Bank (CBR) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to cut the One-Week Auction Rate by 50bps to 9.00%.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (IN) India announces upcoming bill issuance (held on Wed.

- 07:30 (IN) India Weekly Forex Reserve w/e July 15th: No est v $580.3B prior.

- 08:00 (PL) Poland Jun M3 Money Supply M/M: 0.3%e v 0.1% prior; Y/Y: 7.6%e v 7.6% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada May Retail Sales M/M: 1.6%e v 0.9% prior; Retail Sales (ex-Auto) M/M: 1.8%e v 1.3% prior.

- 09:00 (CL) Chile Jun PPI M/M: No est v 0.6% prior.

- 09:45 (US) July Preliminary S&P/Markit Manufacturing PMI: 52.0e v 52.7 prior; PMI Services: 52.7e v 52.7 prior; PMI Composite: 52.4e v 52.3 prior.

- 11:00 (EU) Potential sovereign ratings after European close ( DBRS (EFSF, ESM), Fitch (Hungary, Ireland, Poland, Ukraine).

- 13:00 (US) Weekly Baker Hughes Rig Count.