US equities were stronger Thursday, S&P up 0.4%. Financials led the gains after the Fed's latest annual stress tests delivered pass marks for major US banks. US10yr yields are up 13bps to 3.84%, 2yrs up 15bps to 4.86% as traders position ahead of the May PCE inflation report due out later in the day.

Thursday brought more evidence of US economic resilience in the face of an ostensibly aggressive rate hike campaign as the US data stuns again with a big GDP revision and plunging jobless claims.

Despite investors ratcheting up the chances of further tightening from the Fed over the months ahead, US stocks remain supported as recession concerns move into the wide blue yonder.

However, a bit of a different tail of the tape in Asia, as higher US rates and a strong US dollar are starting to impose their will on local sentiment. And the rapid sea change in China's risk appetite since the start of Q2 continues to weigh on broader sentiment, highlighted by the latest PBOC bankers' survey, which points to a trio of negativity of notably lower loan demand, lower inflation expectations and lower expected home price appreciation.

Policymakers are unlikely to sit idle and will likely redouble policy efforts to support domestic demand and, more importantly, boost confidence, which has been in the dumps lately. Without policy support, there's a risk that weakening growth expectations could become self-fulfilling.