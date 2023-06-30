US equities were stronger Thursday, S&P up 0.4%. Financials led the gains after the Fed's latest annual stress tests delivered pass marks for major US banks. US10yr yields are up 13bps to 3.84%, 2yrs up 15bps to 4.86% as traders position ahead of the May PCE inflation report due out later in the day.
Thursday brought more evidence of US economic resilience in the face of an ostensibly aggressive rate hike campaign as the US data stuns again with a big GDP revision and plunging jobless claims.
Despite investors ratcheting up the chances of further tightening from the Fed over the months ahead, US stocks remain supported as recession concerns move into the wide blue yonder.
However, a bit of a different tail of the tape in Asia, as higher US rates and a strong US dollar are starting to impose their will on local sentiment. And the rapid sea change in China's risk appetite since the start of Q2 continues to weigh on broader sentiment, highlighted by the latest PBOC bankers' survey, which points to a trio of negativity of notably lower loan demand, lower inflation expectations and lower expected home price appreciation.
Policymakers are unlikely to sit idle and will likely redouble policy efforts to support domestic demand and, more importantly, boost confidence, which has been in the dumps lately. Without policy support, there's a risk that weakening growth expectations could become self-fulfilling.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops to test 0.6600 on mixed China PMI, Aussie data
AUD/USD has come under fresh selling pressure, testing the 0.6600 level after China's NBS Manufacturing and Services PMI came in mixed. Weak Australian Private Sector Credit data also added to the weight on the Aussie amid a cautious risk tone. US PCE inflation awaited.
USD/JPY tests multi-month top near 145.00, awaits US PCE inflation
USD/JPY is challenging 145.00, sitting at the highest level since November 2022. The divergent BoJ-Fed policy outlook acts as a tailwind for the major and favors bulls. Investors now look forward to the US PCE Price Index for a fresh directional impetus.
Gold bears keep control, focus on $1,885 and Fed inflation gauge
Gold price licks its wounds at the lowest levels in three months, stays bearish despite late Thursday’s corrective bounce off multi-day low to around $1,908 amid the early hours of Friday’s Asian session. The XAU/USD dropped to a fresh low since March 15 before bouncing off $1,893.
Cardano, Polygon, Solana prices undeterred despite exchange and payments company Revolut's decision
Cardano, Polygon, and Solana continue to suffer the brunt of a crackdown by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This comes after the financial regulator labeled these altcoins securities during its clampdown against cryptocurrency exchanges Binance and Coinbase.
Recession concerns move into the wide blue yonder
Thursday brought more evidence of US economic resilience in the face of an ostensibly aggressive rate hike campaign as the US data stuns again with a big GDP revision and plunging jobless claims.