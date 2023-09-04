Share:

- Risk on maintained across European equity trade following overnights Asian session. Sentiment has recently been buoyed by ECB speak for a pause in Sept, weakening US job data out on Fri, and continued Chinese stimulus.

- ECB’s Wunsch said there is probably more to do on rates, ahead of abundance of Central Bank speakers scheduled this week from ECB and Fed.

- Property developers in China outperformed due to measures announced by China on Fri that assisted homebuyers in Shanghai and Beijing.

- Liquidity likely to be thin for rest of day as US markets are closed for Labor Day.

- Asia closed higher with Hang Seng outperforming at +2.5%. EU indices are +0.4-0.7%. US futures are +0.2%. Gold +0.2%, DXY +0.2%; Commodity: Brent -0.1%, WTI -0.1%, TTF -2.5%; Crypto: BTC +0.4%, ETH +0.4%.

Asia

- China authorities announced measures to ease home-buying mortgage rules in major Tier 1 cities such as Shanghai and Beijing. Measures include cutting down-payments for home buyers and encouraging lenders to lower rates on existing mortgages.

- China property developer Country Garden also benefited from reports that its request for Yuan bond payment extension had been approved (would extend onshore private bond maturity by 3 years).

Ukraine conflict

- Ukraine is replacing the country’s Def Min after Pres Zelensky said a new approach for the Ministry was needed.

Europe

- ECB's Wunsch (Netherlands) stated that probably had a bit more to do on rate hikes due to persistent inflation.

- UK Chancellor of the Exchequer (Fin Min) Hunt noted that the UK could see a high inflation reading in Sept but expected to fall after that.

- Italy Fin Min Giorgetti maintained Italy 2023 GDP growth forecast at 1.0%.

- Italy Foreign Min Tajani noted that the Silk Road agreement between Italy and China did not bring the results we expected. Would to evaluate, the parliament will have to decide whether or not to renew our participation.

- EU Economic Commissioner Gentiloni (Italy) reiterates belief that an agreement to re-implement EU budget rules would be reached by year-end and not extend rule suspension into 2024.

- Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR): High interest rates will lead to thousands of UK businesses failing in 2024.

Americas

- Pres Biden stated that he was disappointed that China's Xi would not attend the upcoming G20 Summit in India this month.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.8% at 461, FTSE +0.7% at 7,515, DAX +0.6% at 15,933, CAC-40 +0.7% at 7,347, IBEX-35 +0.6% at 9,503, FTSE MIB +0.8% at 2,827, SMI +0.4% at 11,115, S&P 500 Futures +0.2%].

Market focal points/Key themes: European indices open higher across the board and sustained the upward momentum in the early part of the session; all sectors start the day in the green; sectors leading the way higher include industrials and materials; lagging sectors include telecom and consumer discretionary; Ferrari and Saint-Gobain will replace Vonvia and CRH in Stoxx 50; reportedly Italian government could accelerate the sale of its stake in Banca Monte dei Paschi; US, Canada closed for holiday.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Wizz Air [WIZZ.UK] +1.5% (Aug metrics), Ryanair [RYA.IE] +0.5% (Aug metrics).

- Consumer staples:

- Energy:

- Financials:

- Healthcare: Advanced Medical Solutions [AMS.UK] -29.0% (cuts FY23 guidance), Medivir [MVIRB.SE] +9.0% (phase 1b/2a HCC study with fostrox in combination with Lenvima).

- Industrials: Thales [HO.FR] +2.0% (analyst action - raised to Buy at Jefferies).

- Technology: Siemens [SIE.DE] +1.5% (analyst action - raised to Outperform at Bernstein).

Speakers

- Italy govt said to be planning to raise 2023 budget deficit-to-GDP ratio above the 4.5% target due to growing impact of tax credits for home improvements.

- Sweden PM Kristersson stated that the fiscal budget would fight inflation and support households.

- Sweden Fin Min Svantesson stated that core inflation must fall.

- Hungary Fin Min Varga stated that ECB had accepted its central bank law revision.

- Russia Defense Ministry said to have offered North Korea leader Kim Jong Un joint naval drills (**Reminder: Russia military delegation, including Russia Defense Min Shoigu said to visit North Korea between July 25-27th).

- China Foreign Ministry Daily Briefing confirmed that Premier Li Qiang would attend G-20 between Sep 9-1th0 in India (**Note: No mention of President Xi attending).

- US Treasury official noted that it would stay nimble on Russia oil price cap; watching market.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD was slightly softer during a quiet session as market participant had waning concerns about the Fed’s policy tightening. A pick up in risk appetite also providing some headwind to the greenback for now. Dealers citing the recent measures announced by China authorities to ease home-buying mortgage rules for the change in sentiment.

- Dealers noted that recent US data highlighted the moderating inflation coupled with as an easing labor market have added to the impression the US economy was cooling without slowing sharply. US appeared to be heading for a soft landing.

- EUR/USD at 1.0795.

- GBP/USD at 1.2630.

- USD/JPY at 146.40.

Economic data

- (DE) Germany July Trade Balance: €15.9B v €17.8Be; Exports M/M: -0.9% v -1.5%e; Imports M/M: +1.4% v +0.5%e.

- (SE) Sweden Q2 Current Account (SEK): 68.8B v 88.0B prior.

- (ES) Spain Aug Net Unemployment Change: +24.8K v -11.0K prior(1st rise in 6 months).

- (CH) Swiss Q2 GDP Q/Q: 0.0% v 0.1%e; Y/Y: 0.5% v 0.5%e.

- (TR) Turkey Aug CPI M/M: 9.1% v 6.5%e; Y/Y: 58.9% v 55.9%e; CPI Core Index Y/Y: 64.9% v 61.6%e.

- (TR) Turkey Aug PPI M/M: 5.9% v 8.2% prior; Y/Y: 49.1% v 44.5% prior.

- (CZ) Czech Q2 Average Real Monthly Wage Y/Y: -3.1% v -2.4%e.

- (CH) Swiss weekly Total Sight Deposits (CHF): 467.7B v 471.4B prior; Domestic Sight Deposits: 458.0B v 461.7B prior.

- (BR) Brazil Aug FIPE CPI (Sao Paulo) M/M: -0.2% v -0.4%e.

- (EU) Euro Zone Sept Sentix Investor Confidence: -21.5v -20.0e.

- (IS) Iceland Q2 Current Account Balance (ISK): +7.5B v -10.1B prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (NO) Norway sold NOK2.0B vs. NOK2.0B indicated in 6-month Bills; Avg Yield: 4.24% v 4.26% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.40x v 1.33x prior.

Looking ahead

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 ((DE) Germany to sell combined €5.0B in 3-month and 9-month BuBills.

- 05:30 (NL) Netherlands Debt Agency (DSTA) to sell €2.0-4.0B in 3-month and 6-month bills.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa announces details of upcoming I/L bond sale (held on Fridays).

- 06:00 (IL) Israel to sell bonds.

- 07:25 (BR) Brazil Central Bank Weekly Economists Survey.

- 08:00 (MX) Mexico July Leading Indicators M/M: No est v 0.13 prior.

- 08:00 (MX) Mexico Jun Gross Fixed Investment M/M: No est v 4.5% prior; Y/Y: No est v 17.4% prior; Private Consumption Y/Y: No est v 3.9% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:00 (NL) ECB's Elderson (Netherlands).

- 08:00 (IN) India announces details of upcoming bond sale (held on Fridays).

- 08:00 (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) size announcement on upcoming issuance.

- 09:00 (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) to sell €5.0-6.6B in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills (4 tranches).

- 09:00 (IL) Israel Central Bank (BoI) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Base Rate unchanged at 4.75%.

- 09:00 (DE) ECB's Nagel (Germany).

- 09:30 (EU) ECB chief Lagarde.

- 10:00 (IE) ECB's Lane (Ireland, chief economist).

- 10:00 (IT) ECB's Panetti (Italy).

- 11:00 (DK) Denmark Aug Foreign Reserves (DKK): No est v 602.8B prior.

- 17:00 (KR) South Korea Aug Foreign Reserves: No est v $421.8B prior.

- 19:00 (AU) Australia Aug Final PMI Services: No est v 46.7 prelim; PMI Composite: No est v 47.1 prelim.

- 19:00 (KR) South Korea Q2 Preliminary GDP (2nd of 3 readings) Q/Q: 0.6%e v 0.6% advance; Y/Y: 0.9%e v 0.9% advance.

- 19:00 (KR) South Korea Aug CPI M/M: 0.3%e v 0.1% prior; Y/Y: 2.8%e v 2.3% prior; CPI Core Y/Y: No est v 3.3% prior.

- 19:01 (UK) Aug BRC LFL Sales Y/Y: No est v 1.8% prior.

- 19:30 (JP) Japan July Household Spending Y/Y: -2.5%e v -4.0% prior.

- 19:30 (AU) Australia ANZ/Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence: No est v 78.1 prior.

- 20:01 (IE) Ireland Aug PMI Services: No est v 56.7 prior; PMI Composite: No est v 50.0 prior.

- 20:30 (JP) Japan Aug Final PMI Services: No est v 54.3 prelim; PMI Composite: No est v 52.6 prelim.

- 20:30 (SG) Singapore Aug PMI (whole economy): No est v 51.3 prior.

- 20:30 (HK) Hong Kong Aug PMI (whole economy): No est v 49.4 prior.

- 20:30 (VN) Vietnam Aug PMI Manufacturing: No est v 48.7 prior.

- 21:00 (NZ) New Zealand Aug ANZ Commodity Price M/M: No est v -2.6% prior.

- 21:00 (PH) Philippines Aug CPI M/M: No est v 0.1% prior; Y/Y: 4.7%e v 4.7% prior.

- 21:30 (AU) Australia Q2 Current Account Balance (A$): 8.0Be v 12.3B prior; Net Exports of GDP: +0.4%e v -0.2% prior.

- 21:45 (CN) China Aug Caixin PMI Services: 53.7e v 54.1 prior; PMI Composite: No est v 51.9 prior.

- 23:30 (TH) Thailand Aug CPI M/M: 0.4%e v 0.0% prior; Y/Y: 0.8%e v 0.4% prior; CPI Core Y/Y: 0.8%e v 0.9% prior.