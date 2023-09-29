Asia Market Update: Rebound for HK stocks on quiet day amid quarter-end with CN holiday; Currencies recover against USD; BOJ 3rd unscheduled bond buying since YCC tweak; JP equities worst quarter since ’98; US Gov’t shutdown Sunday still looking likely; EU CPI & US PCE tonight.
General trend
- On a China mainland holiday the Hang Seng tech index rose >3% while the Hang Seng broad index +2.7% after having sold off from 18,862 in early September down as low as 17,327 yesterday.
- Europe and Asian currencies recovered across the board on the backdrop of falling UST yields overnight, after a heavy week of selling.
- BOJ delivered its third unscheduled bond buying ops since announcing the YCC 1.0% upper-band tweak on July 28th.
- Earlier, JP 10-yr JGB yields rose to 0.770%, highest since Sep 2013, while the 30-yr rose to 1.730%, highest since Dec 2013.
- Japanese equities appear set today to complete their worst quarterly performance since 1998, from 33,731 on July 2nd down to 31,753 at time of writing.
- A Gov’t shutdown in the US from Sunday is still looking likely as House Republicans struggle to agree on the bill appropriation contents required in order to pass a stopgap budget.
- US equity FUTs slightly up in Asian trading.
- Note that China markets will be on holiday through October 8th (Sunday).
Looking ahead (Asian time zone)
- Tonight EU CPI, US Core PCE / Personal income & spending.
- Sat CN Official Mnfg & non-Mnfg PMI..
- Sun CN Caixin Mnfg & Services PMI.
Holidays in Asia this week
- Fri Sep 29 China, Taiwan, South Korea.
Headlines/Economic Data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opens +0.3% at 7,044.
- Australia Aug Private Sector Credit M/M: 0.4% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 5.1% v 5.3% prior.
- Goldman Sachs (GS) now expects the RBA to start cutting rates in Nov 2024 (prior view was Aug 2024).
- Australia sells A$800M vs. A$800M indicated in 2.25% May 2028 bonds; Avg Yield: 4.1126% v 4.0711% prior; bid-to-cover: 3.46x v 3.61x prior.
- Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Member Harper: No evidence in Australia of a developing wage-price spiral and long-term inflation expectations remain well-anchored (overnight update).
- New Zealand Sept Consumer Confidence: 86.4 v 85.0 prior (update).
- New Zealand opposition National Party releases fiscal plan ahead of Oct 14 election.
- ASB Bank now sees New Zealand RBNZ holding OCR at 5.5% until early 2025.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opens +0.6% at 17,484.
- Shanghai Composite closed for holiday (through Oct 8th).
- Evergrande (3333.HK) Creditors reportedly notified of trading resumption for offshore debts.
- Reportedly China Foreign Minister Wang YI could visit Washington DC ahead of potential Xi Biden summit in November – WSJ (overnight update).
- Evergrande (3333.HK) Confirms Chairman Hui Ka Yan under police control due to illegal crimes; Trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended until further notice (overnight update).
- China Pres Xi: China economy has improved and will meet annual economic targets - State TV (overnight update).
- CHINA Q2 FINAL CURRENT ACCOUNT: $64.7B V $65.3B PRELIM (overnight update).
(CN) Reportedly China foreign minister Wang YI could visit Washington DC ahead of potential Xi Biden summit in November – WSJ (overnight).
- China Finance Ministry: To exempt urban land tax use on land used for construction of affordable housing projects, effective Oct 1st (overnight update).
- China appoints Lan Foan as new Party Chief of Finance Ministry (overnight update).
- China Ambassador to US Feng: Recent US ties improvement has not been easy; The achievement should be cherished with special care - National Day Event (overnight update).
Japan
- JAPAN SEPT TOKYO CPI Y/Y: 2.8% V 2.7%E; CPI (EX-FRESH FOOD) Y/Y: 2.5% V 2.6%E (lowest core since July 2022).
- Japan Aug Preliminary Industrial Production M/M: 0.0% v -0.8%e; Y/Y: -3.8% v -4.6%e.
- JAPAN AUG RETAIL SALES M/M: 0.1% V 0.4%E; Y/Y: 7.0% V 6.6%E.
- JAPAN AUG JOBLESS RATE: 2.7% V 2.6%E.
- Japan Sept Consumer Confidence: 35.2 v 36.2e.
- Japan Aug Annualized Housing Starts: 812K v 815Ke; Y/Y: -9.4% v -8.7%e.
- BOJ ANNOUNCES UNSCHEDULED BOND BUYING OPERATIONS (¥300B in 5-10 year JGBs).
- BOJ former Research Chief: Investors need to prepare for Japan’s benchmark 10-year bond yield rising to around 2% if the BOJ's inflation goal is realized and it ends its negative-rate policy.
- Nissan (7201.JP) Said to delay yen-denominated bond sale due to market conditions
(JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: There is no specific defending line for FX levels.
- Micron (MU) Japan to give the co. a maximum subsidy of ¥192B for chip plant.
- Former Japan MOF official Sakakibara ('Mr Yen'): Japan govt may step into FX markets again if Japanese yen (JPY) goes beyond 150 against US dollar with officials likely to get concerned if it reaches 155 (overnight update).
- Japan sells ¥5.6T v ¥5.6T indicated in 3-Month Bills; Avg Yield: -0.2685% v -0.1507% prior; bid-to-cover: 3.24x v 3.25x prior.
- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 100bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 1.00% [2nd operation during today's session].
South Korea
- Kospi - Korea markets closed for holiday.
- South Korea's Unification Minister: Beijing must push Pyongyang (North Korea) to denuclearize.
- Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: North Korea's nuclear and missile development can never be tolerated.
Other Asia
- Thailand Central Bank (BOT) Gov Sethaput: Thailand's key policy rate is (now) appropriate, neutral.
- Thailand PDMO: To offer more short-tenor bonds on investor demand within Thailand's overall $66B debt plan; sees no threat to FY24 debt plan.
- Thailand PM Srettha: Problems in Thailand cannot be addressed unless economic disparity is addressed - media interview.
- Vietnam Sept CPI Y/Y: 3.7% v 3.2%e.
- Vietnam Sept Retail Sales Y/Y: 7.5% v 7.6% prior.
- Vietnam Sept Trade Balance: $2.3B v $2.0Be.
- Vietnam Sept Industrial Production Y/Y: 5.1% v 2.6% prior.
- Vietnam Q3 GDP Y/Y: 5.3% v 5.0%e.
- Taiwan unveils its first domestically built submarine - FT (as expected) [overnight update].
- Malaysia PM Anwar: No urgency to reshuffle cabinet.
- Singapore Aug M2 Money Supply Y/Y: 4.2% v 3.1% prior.
- Indonesia plans incentives to boost 5G development.
North America
- (US) House passes Defense Appropriations bill; Fails to pass agriculture appropriations bill; (Shutdown likely remains imminent).
- (US) Senate Republicans in talks to add border security to stopgap bill [short-term funding bill]; the purpose would be to increase support for the bill among House Republicans and avert a government shutdown.
- (US) Follow Up: Fed’s Barkin (non-voter): Fed has time to see data before deciding what's next for rates.
- (US) Follow up: Biden Admin's 5-yr offshore oil and gas plan will have no more than 1 auction in each of the final four years.
- (US) Fed Chair Powell makes no comment on economic or policy outlook at today's even with educators at Town Hall Q&A (update).
- Nike (NKE) Guides Q2 Rev growth to be up slightly y/y v +2.2%e; Affirms FY24 mid-single digit revenue growth; Affirms gross margin expanding 140-160bps - conf call.
- Blackberry (BB) Reports Q2 -$0.04 v -$0.05 y/y, Rev $132M v $373M y/y; Sees Q4 Rev "to be strongest ever".
Europe
- ECB's Kazaks (Latvia, hawk): Likely that rates will stay on hold for a while.
- UK Treasury Minister Penn: Efficacy of the price cap on Russian oil must be kept under review.
- UK Sept Lloyds Business Barometer: 36 v 41 prior.
- EU Council Pres Michel: EU does not want a trade war with China over EVs (overnight update).
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, -0.4%, ASX 200 +0.4% , Hang Seng +2.6%; Shanghai Composite closed ; Kospi -0.2%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: flat; Nasdaq100 +0.1%, Dax flat; FTSE100 flat.
- EUR 1.0558-1.0583; JPY 149.20-149.51; AUD 0.6420-0.6464; NZD 0.5969-0.6008.
- Gold +0.2%% at $1,881/oz; Crude Oil +0.1%% at $91.59/brl; Copper +0.6% at $3.7332/lb.
