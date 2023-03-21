Share:

Investors have continued to pile back into stocks, reassured by supportive comments from officials that have done much to restore confidence, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

Stocks continue their climb

“Monday’s rebound off the lows has continued, as regulators and officials provide further vocal support for the banking sector. While the problems at SVB and Credit Suisse had been dealt with, markets had remained edgy. But today’s comments about supporting the banking sector have provided the solid foundation for more gains in risk assets.”

Will the Fed spoil the party?

“There is still the chance that the Fed will deliver a hawkish message tomorrow, but traders are betting that the risk of such a statement and move could deliver a killer blow to the rally. As such, tomorrow’s meeting is the real hurdle for markets to navigate, but a dovish Fed could open the floodgates for further upside, even given the unsettling events of the past two weeks.”