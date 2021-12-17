US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Down at 95.985.

Energies: Feb '22 Crude is Down at 70.85.

Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Down 1 tick and trading at 162.03

Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 112 ticks Lower and trading at 4625.00.

Gold: The Feb'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1808.50. Gold is 120 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Down which is not normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Lower. Europe is trading mainly Lower as well with the exception of the London exchange which is fractionally Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

Lack of Major Economic News.

No Major Economic news to speak of.

FOMC Member Waller Speaks at 1 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 8:35 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8:35 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 8:35 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '22. The S&P contract is now Mar '22 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2022 - 12/16/21

S&P - Mar 2022 - 12/16/21

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as both the USD and the Bonds were trading Lower Thursday morning and that usually represents an Upside Day. The markets however had other ideas as the Dow dropped 30 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we are not dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral or Mixed.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Well, it looks as though everyone woke up from Wednesday's binge as the markets did retreat yesterday. It would seem as though everyone finally realizes that raising rates means paying more in interest and that affects all of us who have any kind of consumer credit. Credit card are particularly vulnerable as their rates can vary and change monthly. Today we have no news except an FOMC Member speaking at 1 PM this afternoon. Other than that, there's nothing.