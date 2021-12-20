US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Up at 96.560.

Energies: Feb '22 Crude is Down at 68.20.

Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Up 5 ticks and trading at 162.23.

Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 248 ticks Lower and trading at 4548.00.

Gold: The Feb'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1798.10. Gold is 68 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders, you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently, all of Asia is trading Lower. Europe is trading mainly Lower as well.

Possible challenges to traders today

CB Leading Index m/m is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Loack of Major Economic news.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

On Friday the ZN made its move at around 10:20 AM EST. The ZN hit a High around that time and the S&P moved Higher. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10:20 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 10:20 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '22. The S&P contract is now Mar '22 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2022 - 12/17/21

S&P - Mar 2022 - 12/17/21

Bias

On Friday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we saw no evidence of correlation at all. The Dow dropped 532 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market, and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Well, it looks as though the downward slide continued on Friday as the markets and traders are now concerned about interest rates. The good news here is that we don't know when in 2022 the Fed will hike and currently there's still time to take the appropriate action against it. Credit card companies are still offering zero percent interest until 2023, so there's still time. Today we only have one report on Leading Index. Will this be enough to change market direction? We don't think so and thus the markets will be left to their own devices.