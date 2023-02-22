Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information ("information") contained on this Blog, constitutes marketing communication and it has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Further, the information contained within this Blog does not contain (and should not be construed as containing) investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. LMAX Group has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any third parties as comments for every Blog entry. LMAX Group will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the above information. While the produced information was obtained from sources deemed to be reliable, LMAX Group does not provide any guarantees about the reliability of such sources. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at his or her own risk. It is not a place to slander, use unacceptable language or to promote LMAX Group or any other FX, Spread Betting and CFD provider and any such postings, excessive or unjust comments and attacks will not be allowed and will be removed from the site immediately. LMAX Group will clearly identify and mark any content it publishes or that is approved by LMAX Group. FX and CFDs are leveraged products that can result in losses exceeding your deposit. They are not suitable for everyone so please ensure you fully understand the risks involved. The information on this website is not directed at residents of the United States of America, Australia (we will only deal with Australian clients who are "wholesale clients" as defined under the Corporations Act 2001), Canada (although we may deal with Canadian residents who meet the "Permitted Client" criteria), Singapore or any other jurisdiction where FX trading and/or CFD trading is restricted or prohibited by local laws or regulations. LMAX Limited operates a multilateral trading facility. LMAX Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm registration number 509778) and is a company registered in England and Wales (number 6505809). Our registered address is Yellow Building, 1A Nicholas Road, London, W11 4AN.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.0600 post-FOMC Minutes Premium
EUR/USD extends its decline following the release of the latest US Federal Reserve meeting Minutes. The document shows a few participants favored a 50 bps rate hike, while some believed there was an elevated risk of a recession in 2023.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2070 as concerns lift the USD
GBP/USD trades sub-1.2100 with attempts to regain the figure being quickly reverted. The sour tone of equities and hawkish lines within the FOMC Minutes maintain financial markets in risk-off mode.
Gold: XAU/USD stable above $1,830 Premium
Financial markets struggled for a clear direction early Wednesday as investors await the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes. XAU/USD peaked at $1,845.99 a troy ounce mid-European session but quickly retreated amid prevalent US Dollar demand. The bright metal currently trades around $1,835, unchanged on the day.
Crypto markets in limbo without BTC’s discernible clues
Bitcoin price shows a lack of bullish momentum as it approaches a key confluence that is prominent on multiple timeframes. The influence of BTC can clearly be seen on Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins, which are in limbo.
FOMC Minutes Preview: Did policymakers discuss returning to bigger rate hikes? Premium
The first FOMC Minutes of 2023 will be published today. US Dollar Index looks to post monthly gains, supported by hawkish Fed bets. Investors will look for comments regarding the possibility of Fed going back to 50 bps hikes.