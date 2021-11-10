Let's get ready for the Oct release of US CPI along with jobless claims (out 1 day earlier than usual due to Veterans Day tomorrow). One of the great puzzles in markets at the moment is the ongoing drop in inflation-adjusted bond yields and how it points to trouble ahead. The trade has the potential to blow up and reverberate through markets. US CPI is due up next (more on it below). On Tuesday, the WhatsApp Broadcast Group had a few "quick" daytrading trades in XAUUSD (long at 1821 for 1830), DOW30 (long/short inside 36170/230), and DAX40 (15990-16050).
The yen was the top performer on Monday while the Australian dollar lagged. The theme in the FX market continues to be yield-spread compression as central banks push back on inflationary concerns.
What's concerning is that US real yields in 10s and 30s are at all-time lows. In 30s, TIPS hit a record low of 0.578% on Tuesday while nominals trade at 1.82%. That difference reflect average inflation of 2.4% over that timeline and signals that owning either asset will result in a substantially negative real return.
It also makes a compelling argument that the bond market is the greatest bubble in human history with $22.1 trillion in Treasuries outstanding and an order of magnitude globally priced against it.
Should inflation normalize at 2.4% it should prompt a Fed normalization over time, crunching long-dated bonds and quickly threatening to invert the yield curve. That's something that would imply lower inflation and boost real yields. Alternatively, long-end nominal rates could push higher on sustained high inflation and crush outright bond longs.
That's something to ponder over the longer term but in the days ahead, volatility in the bond market remains elevated and that's something that could spill over. The calm and enthusiasm in the equity market is masking deep issues in bonds. As usual, bonds will win out.
A potential breaking point is only hours ahead with October CPI due at 1330 GMT. There were no clues in Tuesday's PPI report, which was largely in line. The CPI data is expected up 5.3% y/y, a slowing from 5.4% in September. Core m/m inflation is expected at 0.3%.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.1550 following US CPI-inspired drop
EUR/USD fell to a daily low of 1.1533 with the initial market reaction to the October inflation data from the US. With the greenback struggling to preserve its strength, however, the pair managed to rebound above 1.1550. The annual CPI in US jumped to its strongest level since 1990 at 6.2% in October.
GBP/USD returns above 1.3500, stays in the negative territory
GBP/USD extended its daily slide and fell below 1.3500 on Wednesday but erased a portion of its daily losses. The data from the US revealed that the Core CPI advanced to 4.6% on a yearly basis in October, surpassing the market expectation of 4%.
Gold surges to multi-month highs above $1,860 on US inflation report
Gold shot higher in the early American session and reached its strongest level since June above $1,860. The precious metal seems to be attracting investors as an inflation hedge after the US data showed that the annual CPI rose above 6% in October.
XRP lags while BTC and ETH take lead
Bitcoin price continues to set new highs as buyers come out of the woodwork. Ethereum price locks in on $5,000 and shows no signs of slowing down. Ripple price needs to flip $1.41 into support floor to revisit $2.
Tesla suffers one of the biggest falls in history
A huge collapse in the share price of Tesla makes it possibly the largest one-day loss in market cap ever. The move is now well established as Elon Musk had tweeted about selling 10% of his holding.