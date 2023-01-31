Current Case-Shiller data, released today, is through November. The rest of the numbers from the BLS reflect the same timeframe.
OER stands for Owner's Equivalent Rent. It's the price one would pay to rent their own house from themselves, unfurnished, without utilities.
November 2022 comparison
- Case-Shiller National: 7.69 Percent
- Case-Shiller 10-City: 6.31 Percent
- Primary Rent: 7.91 Percent
- OER: 7.13 Percent
- CPI: 7.11 Percent
- Fed Funds Rate: 3.78 Percent
That pretty much says most of what you need to know. As of November, the Fed was still far behind the curve by any reasonable measure.
Let's go through the math and my preferred measure of CPI that factors housing into the equation.
A better measure of inflation rationale
We can calculate a better measure of inflation by substituting home prices for Owners' Equivalent Rent in the CPI.
OER is the single largest component in the CPI with a weight of 24.235 percent as of December 2022. The number changes slightly every month.
The BLS used to have home prices directly in the CPI but abandoned the practice on the theory that homes are a capital expense, not a consumer expense.
I put housing back in an alternate CPI because inflation matters, not just alleged consumer inflation. Also bubbles matter, as the Fed unfortunately has proved time and time again.
Real interest rates CPI and Case-Shiller
Real interest rate notes
The Real CPI Interest Rate is the CPI minus the Fed Funds Rate
The Real CSAI is formed by substituting the percentage rise in the National Case Shiller home price index instead of OER, then subtracting the Fed Funds Rate.
Explaining the housing bubble and great recession
- In 2004, the Fed held its key interest at roughly 1 percent despite a roaring housing bubble.
- I calculate real interest rates of -2.24 percent based off the CPI and -4.57 by my preferred measure.
- By 2007, my measure or real interest rates went from -4.57 percent to +4.07 percent. Is it any wonder prices crashed and a Great Recession started?
In 2020, the Fed the Fed fueled its already huge asset price bubble with reckless QE and entirely predictable results.
Case-Shiller home price index
This is precisely what happens when the Fed blows bubbles.
One of my readers commented that substituting home prices for OER is a big nothing burger because you either own your house outright or have fixed mortgage payments that aren't changing.
This is a very wrong view. The Fed created huge bubbles with long-term economic distortion and damage.
The Fed also created big sets of winners and losers, also with huge economic damages in the future. This economic damage will last for many years.
The Fed blew bubbles that it would not have (at least not as big) had it just taken home prices into consideration.
Instead, the Fed woodenly look at the PCE price index which has an even smaller percentage of OER.
Looking ahead
- Home prices are still stubborn because real interest rates are still negative.
- Also, we do not have the same extent of liar loans now as we did in in 2006-2007.
- Unless home prices collapse, the housing market will remain depressed because 30-year mortgage rates are still above 6.0 percent.
- It's cheaper to rent with stubborn prices.
As of now, real interest rates are still negative, but that will change in the next few months.
Eventually the Fed will overshoot, but as long as home prices stay stubbornly high, it will be cheaper to rent at these interest rates.
And if housing remains sluggish, don't expect much from the economy.
Home prices falling but remain very high
This material is based upon information that Sitka Pacific Capital Management considers reliable and endeavors to keep current, Sitka Pacific Capital Management does not assure that this material is accurate, current or complete, and it should not be relied upon as such.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Fed hikes by 25 bps as expected, focus shifts to Powell – LIVE
The Federal Reserve raised its policy rate by 25 bps to the range of 4.5-4.75% as expected following the first policy meeting of 2023. The US Dollar stages a modest rebound against its rivals as investors wait for Chairman Powell to comment on the policy outlook.
EUR/USD holds above 1.0900 as Fed raises policy rate by 25 bps
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory at around 1.0900 following the Fed's decision to raise the policy rate by 25 basis points as expected. FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell will comment on the policy outlook and respond to questions at a press conference.
GBP/USD retreats towards 1.2300, eyes on Powell
GBP/USD trimmed early gains and barely holds above 1.2300 as US Dollar stays resilient after the Fed's decision to raise the policy rate by 25 bps. In its policy statement, the Fed reiterated its willingness to continue to hike rates. Eyes on Powell's presser.
Gold edges higher toward as US yields edge lower
Gold price has gained traction and advanced toward $1,930 in the American session. Following the Fed's decision to hike the policy rate by 25 bps, the 10-year US T-bond yield stays in negative territory below 3.5%, helping XAU/USD edge higher ahead of Powell's press conference.
Ethereum: “Tower - Tower, ETH requesting a soft landing”
Ethereum (ETH) price action sees traders gearing up for the fireworks this evening as the Fed and its Chair, Jerome Powell, are taking the stage this evening for the first time this year.