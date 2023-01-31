Current Case-Shiller data, released today, is through November. The rest of the numbers from the BLS reflect the same timeframe.

OER stands for Owner's Equivalent Rent. It's the price one would pay to rent their own house from themselves, unfurnished, without utilities.

November 2022 comparison

Case-Shiller National: 7.69 Percent

Case-Shiller 10-City: 6.31 Percent

Primary Rent: 7.91 Percent

OER: 7.13 Percent

CPI: 7.11 Percent

Fed Funds Rate: 3.78 Percent

That pretty much says most of what you need to know. As of November, the Fed was still far behind the curve by any reasonable measure.

Let's go through the math and my preferred measure of CPI that factors housing into the equation.

A better measure of inflation rationale

We can calculate a better measure of inflation by substituting home prices for Owners' Equivalent Rent in the CPI.

OER is the single largest component in the CPI with a weight of 24.235 percent as of December 2022. The number changes slightly every month.

The BLS used to have home prices directly in the CPI but abandoned the practice on the theory that homes are a capital expense, not a consumer expense.

I put housing back in an alternate CPI because inflation matters, not just alleged consumer inflation. Also bubbles matter, as the Fed unfortunately has proved time and time again.

Real interest rates CPI and Case-Shiller

Real interest rate notes

The Real CPI Interest Rate is the CPI minus the Fed Funds Rate

The Real CSAI is formed by substituting the percentage rise in the National Case Shiller home price index instead of OER, then subtracting the Fed Funds Rate.

Explaining the housing bubble and great recession

In 2004, the Fed held its key interest at roughly 1 percent despite a roaring housing bubble.

I calculate real interest rates of -2.24 percent based off the CPI and -4.57 by my preferred measure.

By 2007, my measure or real interest rates went from -4.57 percent to +4.07 percent. Is it any wonder prices crashed and a Great Recession started?

In 2020, the Fed the Fed fueled its already huge asset price bubble with reckless QE and entirely predictable results.

Case-Shiller home price index

This is precisely what happens when the Fed blows bubbles.

One of my readers commented that substituting home prices for OER is a big nothing burger because you either own your house outright or have fixed mortgage payments that aren't changing.

This is a very wrong view. The Fed created huge bubbles with long-term economic distortion and damage.

The Fed also created big sets of winners and losers, also with huge economic damages in the future. This economic damage will last for many years.

The Fed blew bubbles that it would not have (at least not as big) had it just taken home prices into consideration.

Instead, the Fed woodenly look at the PCE price index which has an even smaller percentage of OER.

Looking ahead

Home prices are still stubborn because real interest rates are still negative.

Also, we do not have the same extent of liar loans now as we did in in 2006-2007.

Unless home prices collapse, the housing market will remain depressed because 30-year mortgage rates are still above 6.0 percent.

It's cheaper to rent with stubborn prices.

As of now, real interest rates are still negative, but that will change in the next few months.

Eventually the Fed will overshoot, but as long as home prices stay stubbornly high, it will be cheaper to rent at these interest rates.

And if housing remains sluggish, don't expect much from the economy.

Home prices falling but remain very high