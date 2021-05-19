US Dollar: Jun '21 USD is Up at 89.870.
Energies: Jun'21 Crude is Down at 64.55.
Financials: The June '21 30 year bond is Down 12 ticks and trading at 156.10.
Indices: The June'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 104 ticks Lower and trading at 4096.00.
Gold: The June'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1862.60. Gold is 52 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up+ and Crude is Down- which is normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading mainly Lower with the exception of the Hang Seng exchange which is Higher. Currently all of Europe is Lower at this time.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
Crude Oil Inventories are out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
FOMC Member Bostic Speaks at 11:35 AM EST. This is Major.
-
FOMC Meeting Minutes are out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as both the USD and the Bonds were trading Lower as this usually represents an Upside day. The markets however had other ideas as the Dow closed 267 points Lower and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Yesterday the markets were correlated to the Upside as both the USD and the Bonds were trading Lower and this usually reflects an Upside day. However at around 8:30 AM EST Building Permits and Housing Starts were released and both came in lower than expected. As these were the only real economic news reported they were by default major and certainly served to move the markets but not in the way intended. As we say each and every day "this could change" and yesterday was no exception. Real Estate reports have the power to move markets as most of the wealth in the United States is in real estate. Who can argue that home equity is not a vital source of net worth or future wealth? Today we have FOMC Meeting Minutes and this too has the ability to move or sway the markets. But as in all things, only time will tell.
