This week’s calendar is dominated by monthly data releases in our SEE countries, followed by a few releases in the V4 region. Croatia, Slovenia and Serbia will all publish their May retail sales prints which were still affected by the lower base from last year, although less so than in April. We may thus see brisk year-over-year growth rates, ranging from 10% y/y in Slovenia to 17.9% y/y in Serbia. The base effect from 2020 will also affect Croatian and Serbian industrial production prints for May. These should mark double-digit rates of growth of 12% y/y and 15.3% y/y, respectively. Moreover, we will see the first inflation data for June in Slovenia and Poland. Whereas the Slovenian inflation is expected to have eased somewhat towards 1.5% y/y, the Polish CPI reading likely remained elevated at 4.6% y/y in June, above the upper bound of the central bank's target range. Nevertheless, the Polish central bank seems to be in no rush to respond to this development – although our expectation is that it will deliver a 15bp hike after the November projection is out, in order to anchor inflation expectations. Romania’s unemployment rate likely remained broadly unchanged at 5.7% in May; yet, the figure cannot capture the full extent of the COVID-induced labor market impact. Furthermore, we will see producer price indices for May in Hungary, Romania and Slovakia, that should still mirror the supply-side pressures present at the moment.

The CEE Recovery Index fell slightly in the third week of June, as all sub-categories experienced a small contraction after the surge observed in the previous weeks. Mobility to grocery and retail stores declined marginally, after having reached their peaks at the beginning of the month. Workplace mobility followed the same trend, stabilizing at a somewhat lower level compared to the previous week. Furthermore, air pollution marked a noticeable drop, following the mobility trends' pattern and dragging down the overall Recovery Index. Due to data availability, electricity consumption is being kept at an unchanged level from last week. All in all, even though the CEE Recovery Index experienced a slight reduction, the overall economic situation remains favorable and bodes well for the coming quarters.

FX market developments

Over the course of the week, the US dollar was broadly unchanged, following the comments from the Fed. Fed officials reiterated that the recent inflation increase is temporary and is driven by supply-side factors, somewhat cooling down market expectations for tightening. On the other hand, the debate on tapering of the Fed’s asset purchases seems ‘appropriate’, according to other policymakers. Although the monetary tightening delivered by the Czech and Hungarian central banks was expected, the more hawkish tone of the MPC members surprised the markets. Thus, the koruna and forint appreciated. Czech central bank Governor Rusnok flagged the possibility of rate hikes at all remaining four meetings this year. Following that comment, the koruna went below 25.4 vs. the EUR, but pared most of its gains by the end of the week. In Hungary, policymakers surprised the markets as well with the promised monthly pace of tightening. The MNB will continue to raise the key rate as long as the outlook for inflation stabilizes around the 3% mark and risks to inflation become balanced. After that announcement, the forint appreciated sharply and moved below 350 vs. the EUR.

Bond market developments

Government bond yields somewhat inched up in CEE last week, following the upward move of yields on major markets. Only the Hungarian very long end of the curve (15-20Y) collapsed by 10bp w/w, allegedly supported by the central bank’s purchases or the market belief that faster tightening may lead to lower interest rate levels in the long run (the HUF swap curve was flattening). In Poland and Czechia, it was mainly the mid part of the curve (3-5Y), which increased 10-15bp w/w. In Czechia, the central bank seems to be overly optimistic about the economic outlook and it is ready to deliver another two hikes in 2H21. Last week, Slovenia issued EUR 1bn of its first sustainability bond with a maturity of 10Y. The issue was oversubscribed more than 10x. This week, Czechia will reopen CZGB 2024, 2031, 2032 issues and Romania ROMGB 2034.

