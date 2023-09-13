S&P 500 made another lower high yesterday (good for a fine entry), and the sectoral composition with rising utilities isn‘t at all bullish, and financials can‘t balance that out. Former three leaders (XLK, XLC and XLY) set the tone, and positioning is on for rising yields, with also gold failing to catch an intraday bid. Seems much expectations of end of disinflation and return of sticky, slowly rising inflation – correctly so.
Let‘s move right into the charts – today‘s full scale article contains 3 of them.
Gold, Silver, and miners
Gold isn‘t yet done declining, and yesterday‘s session doesn‘t give bullish odds, as in the downswing being clearly over. Unless yields start materially retreating, gold can‘t commence the rally to $1,980 in XAUUSD. Silver wouldn‘t be the one more resilient here.
Crude Oil
Crude oil upswing has resumed, and won‘t be materially broken in the CPI aftermath – correction respecting the support at most.
All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
