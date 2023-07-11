Share:

Markets

US stocks are trading modestly higher Tuesday, led by cyclicals, as investors likely focus on ‘peak Fed” & 'soft-landing' prospects amidst a dearth of macro news to trade on.

Commodity sectors are getting a lift from China as the prospect of credit extensions to property developers should see them attempt to monetize projects by accelerating construction to drive sales, boosting commodity demand.

Tech stocks are underperforming again as investors likely take some profits into the earnings season while also positioning for some cyclical upside as the economy continues to chug along. Also, recent reports suggest that hedge funds may be rotating away from the narrow Tech rally in US equities towards better valuations in Europe and Asia. And these investment rotations could lend support to the Euro and the beleaguered Yuan.

Although there was some lively action on a handful of stocks, most investors seem to be playing the waiting game ahead of some big US inflation reports.

After a relative dearth of new data so far this week, markets are set to receive quite a bit of wood to chop over the next few days as the focus shifts to Wednesday's CPI release, where investors appear to be positioning for another decline in both core and headline --reflecting continued moderation in shelter inflation, lower used car prices, and slower nonhousing services inflation. The key question is whether the data will beat consensus expectations and cause the Fed to take notice.

From the June PPI reading, we also get further insight into the inflation picture on Thursday, this time for the business side of the economy. While PCE -- which will be released on July 28th -- remains the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, this week's data will be important as markets look to the next scheduled FOMC meeting on July 26th and try and read the tea leaves on the path for rates from here.

Oil and Natural Gas

Oil prices rallied hard overnight on the back of the support for property markets in China to stabilize consumer sentiment, a stronger Yuan and expectations for another crude draw this week as supply and demand metrics moved from a balanced market in June to deficits in July due to OPEC voluntary production cuts.

US natural gas futures rose again on intense heat expected to grip much of the southern and western US this week. And this move could also be helping oil prices.