As written Sunday, RBNZ interest rates are far to high. The 90 day rate informs to no changes. And, Nothing excited expected for RBNZ. Result is RBNZ is not only on hold but may remain on hold for quite some time. Interest rates remain much to high to consider a raise.

The trading world expected a raise yet no evidence existed to raise or to the multiple raises as many wrote. As usual, the trading crowds and FX experts held in high esteem were wrong.

One aspect to the RBNZ is to easily qualify as the smartest central bank on the planet. They are smart yet independent and the RBNZ acts in its own best interest rather than willy nilly follow the central bank crowd. in fact, the RBNZ are actually central bank leaders as many follow the RBNZ rather than the RBNZ to follow others.

NZD/USD and NZD/EM due to the covid fall now sits deeply oversold. The vast majority of the NZD/EM trades achieved targets yet much more was gained as NZD/EM participated in the covid drop. Regardless, purpose is targets and entries. Without the Covid drop, targets would've achieved as written so th extra pips was a bonus to trader participation on this week's trades.

GBP/EM and CAD/EM trades also achieved targets and contained the same affects as NZD and NZD/EM as extra pips were granted by participation in the Covid drop to NZD.

CAD/EM also sits deeply oversold as well as select GBP/EM currencies. Correct is either GBP/EM overbought and CAD/EM oversold or CAD/EM overbought and GBP/EM oersold. Correct is to see follow through and universal to overbought and oversold. Vast majority of the most active trades for GBP/EM and CAD/EM re located in European currencies.

Again as in G28 trades, no stops, charts, fibs. Trades are few and profits always very high. A trade begins at entry and ends at target. Extra pips granted on this weeks trades was free money.

NZD/EM

NZD/BRL 3.6928 decides. Lows 3.6227 and oversold.

NZD/CNY 4.5670 decides. Broke to lows 4.4525. Oversold.

NZD/CZK Long 15.1024 and 15.0804, targets 15.1464. Highs 15.2030. Target achieved. Oversold.

NZD/DKK target 4.4259, achieved. Oversold.

NZD/HUF Long 210.11 and 209.86, targets 210.85. Lows 209.09, highs 210.71. Oversold.

NZD/MYR Short 2.9831, targets 2.9687.

Highs 2.9887, target achieved.

NZD/PLN Short 2.7286 and 2.7307, targets 2.7143. Target achieved. Oversold.

NZD/RON Short 2.9320 and 2.9343, targets 2.9226. Target achieved. Oversold.

GBP/EM

GBP/BRL Short 7.2608, target 7.2360. Target achieved Oversold.

GBP/CNY 8.9809 decides. Highs 8.9013. Neutral.

GBP/DKK Short 8.7630, target 8.7447. Target achieved. Oversold.

CAD/EM

CAD/CNY Long 5.1626 and 5.1752, targets 5.1733. Highs 5.1681. Slight miss to target.

CAD/CZK long 17.19 and 17.17 to target 17.2020. Lows 17.12, Target achieved.

CAD/DKK Short 5.0428 and 5.0472, targets 5.0339.

Highs 5.0403. Target achieved. Oversold

CAD/HUF Long 238.74 and 238.41, Target 239.18.

No trade. Oversold

CAD/MYR Short 3.3882 and 3.3926, targets 3.3711

Highs 3.3880. Target achieved. neutral

CAD/PLN Short 3.1015 and 3.1052, target 3.0867.

Target achieved, no trade as entry failed to trade. Oversold.

CAD/ZAR Short 11.7549, targets 11.6993.

Highs 11.88, lows 11.72. Overbought.

Profits? many 1000's of pips.