Asia market update: Another ugly day for equities with most indices down ~1%; RBNZ suggests a potential hike one year out; FOMC Minutes tonight.
General trend
- Only Shanghai’s Composite index escaped with relatively minor damage, down 0.25% at lunch, with all other main markets including Japan’s Nikkei (having outperformed global markets during 2023 and having avoided fall-out from China this year) fell to its lowest since July 12.
- Australia’s Leading Index moved slightly into negative territory, potentially indicating lower GDP growth moving forward.
- Asia currencies continued their decline, other than USD/JPY which was static (perhaps helped by 10-yr yields rising back up to ~0.63%). KRW dropped to YTD low, AUD and NZD each to their lowest since Nov 2022.
- NZD later in the morning session reversed some of its losses as the RBNZ left OCR unchanged at 5.5%, but signaled the potential of a further rate hike in Q4 2024.
- It should be noted, however, that RBNZ Gov Orr slightly walked back that potential hike in his post-release press conference by saying “The rise in the OCR track is not forward guidance, or a strong signal on the next rate move”.
- PBOC maintained a very strong Yuan support with a fix nearly 800 pips stronger than estimates. Despite the strong fix USD/CNH immediately burst up to 7.335, a low for the year and getting very close to last November’s low of 7.37 handle. Beyond that is a 15 year gap to previous onshore Yuan levels of 2008. (USD/CNH not having started officially until 2011).
- 5 minutes after the fix, the PBOC net injected CNY297B in its daily market operations, the largest net injection since Feb 2023.
- China new home prices fell m/m again, with price falls registered in 42/70 cities.
- US equity FUTs flat during Asia hours.
Looking ahead (Asian time zone)
- Wed night US FOMC Minutes.
- Thu JP Balance of Trade, AU employment.
- Fri JP CPI.
Holidays in Asia this week
- Thu Aug 17 Indonesia.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opens -0.7% at 7,253.
- Australia July Westpac Leading Index M/M: -0.03% v 0.1% prior (first drop since May).
- Australia Bureau of Meteorology (BOM): El Nino development likely in the spring (overnight update).
- Australia sells A$500M v A$500M indicated in May 2041 bonds; Avg Yield: 4.5139% v 3.9341% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.10x v 2.95x prior.
- New Zealand July Non-Resident Bond Holdings: 62.2% v 63.8% prior.
- Fonterra Global Dairy Trade Auction Dairy Trade price index: -7.4%.
- New Zealand's ASB bank lowers FY23-24 milk price forecast to NZ$6.60/kg.
- New Zealand's BNZ bank lowers Fonterra 2023-24 milk price forecast to NZ$6.70/kg.
- Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) leaves official cash rate (OCt) unchanged at 5.50%; as expected.
- RBNZ Gov Orr - post rate decision press conference: Economy is evolving broadly as anticipated; Pleasing to see inflation declining.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opens -1.2% at 18,356.
- Shanghai Composite opens -0.4% at 3,164.
- China July New Home Prices M/M: -0.2% v -0.1% prior.
- Trust Co. Zhongrong said to deny suspending payments for all trust products, co. said to miss 'dozens' of payments.
- Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) Intel said to expect to call off Tower deal; the transaction is not expected to be approved by China.
- China Commerce Min: To start anti-dumping probe on certain rubber from EU, US.
- China PBOC: end-July foreign holdings of yuan China bonds traded on interbank market at CNY3.24T v CNY3.28T at end-Jun.
- China Communist Party school newspaper: No-growth or low-growth scenario is the largest risk facing China (overnight update).
- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1986 v 7.1768 prior.
- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY299B in 7-day reverse repo; Net injects CNY297B v net injects CNY198B prior (largest net injection since Feb 2023).
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opens -0.8% at 31,965.
- Japan's METI seeks to extend wage hike tax breaks to 2030.
- Japan top FX diplomat Kanda: Will take appropriate step against excessive FX movements time (overnight update).
- JPMorgan analysts see BOJ intervention threshold to be at around 150.00 per US dollar this time (overnight update).
- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 100bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 1.00%.
- Bank of Japan (BOJ) announcement related to daily bond buying operation.
South Korea
- Kospi opens -0.8% at 2,550.
- South Korea Financial regulator: To provide additional $17.2B of support for exporters through public and private banks, from Sep.
- South Korea said to seek extension on tax cut related to oil products.
Other Asia
- Taiwan regulator seeks urgent feedback from Taiwanese life insurance companies on China investment risk.
- China Defence Min Li Shangfu, in Russia: Playing with fire on the Taiwan issue and vainly trying to 'control China with Taiwan' is bound to end in failure.
- Thailand Central Bank (BOT) Aug Minutes.
- Philippines Central Bank (BSP) Gov Remolona said benchmark rate beyond 6.80% would be 'dangerous' for the economy [the current overnight borrowing rate is 6.25%].
- Indonesia President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) National Address: It is not my prerogative to pick Presidential candidates, the President's role is to bear the people's mandate.
North America
- US Jun NET long-term TIC flows $195.9B V $25.8B prior; total net tic flows: $147.8B V -$167.6B prior.
- US Fitch analyst warns it may have to downgrade 'dozens' of US banks, even including banks as big as JPMorgan, in case of another one notch downgrade of US banking industry - CNBC interview.
- US July import price index M/M: 0.4% V 0.2%E; Y/Y: -4.4% V -4.6%E (6th consecutive month of negative annual pace).
- US July advance Retail Sales M/M: 0.7% V 0.4%E; RRetail Sales (EX-AUTO) M/M: 1.0% V 0.4%E; Retail Sales (control group): 1.0% v 0.5%e.
- US Aug empire manufacturing: -19.0 V -1.0E (lowest since May); New Orders -19.9 v +3.3 prior; New Orders: -19.9 v +3.3 prior; Prices Paid: 25.2 v 16.7 prior.
- US Aug NAHB housing market index: 50 V 56E.
- US Jun business inventories: 0.0% V 0.1%E.
Europe
- Ireland Jun Trade Balance: €6.7B v €3.9B prior.
- UK PM Sunak: Light at the end of the tunnel for inflation.
- Germany Aug zew current situation surveyer many Aug zew current situation survey: -71.3 V -63.0E (lowest since Oct 2022); expectations survey: -12.3 V -14.9E.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225 -1.3%; ASX 200 -1.5%; Hang Seng -1.5%; Shanghai Composite -0.5%; Kospi -1.4%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures flat; Nasdaq100 flat, Dax -0.4%; FTSE100 -1.6%.
- EUR 1.0899-1.0918 ; JPY 145.41-145.70 ; AUD 0.6428-0.6461; NZD 0.5931-0.5975.
- Gold flat at $1,934/oz; Crude Oil -0.3% $80.73/brl; Copper +0.2% at $3.66457/lb.
