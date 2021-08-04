New Zealand Unemployment dropped to 4.0% for Q2 this morning, a stunning result given that market expectations were 4.50%. That should be the green light for the RBNZ to hike by 0.25% on August 18th, with all four major New Zealand banks predicting three rate hikes in total for the rest of the year. New Zealand will join a very small group on the normalising path, and at this stage, only the arrival of the delta-variant Covid-19 in the community would derail that outlook. Predictably, the New Zealand Dollar has rallied 0.50% versus the US Dollar and is higher versus the Yen and Australian Dollar etc. I expect the Kiwi to outperform going forward.

Yesterday the Reserve Bank of Australia sprung a surprise, refusing to blink in the face of the delta variant popping up far and wide across Australia (it arrived in Cairns yesterday) and staying on its tapering track. That has limited the fallout in the Australian Dollar, although if the lucky country is still in the same place at the end of September, as it is today, those forecasts may have to change.

Today also sees the latest Bank of Thailand policy decision with Thailand in a very different place to the lands down-under. With the economy wilting under the delta-variant onslaught and inflation very near the bottom of the BoT's 1.0%-3.0% range, rates should remain at the 0.50% record lows. The BoT has precious little wiggle room on the monetary policy front, which is likely to be ineffective anyway, with fiscal policy required for the heavy lifting. The Thai Baht remains near 17-month lows and will remain a leading member of my Asian fragile four.

On that note, another member, the Indonesian Rupiah, has rallied impressively over the last few days. USD/IDR falling from near 14,600.00 to 14,300.00 this morning ad Covid-19 cases fell. But don't be fooled; cases have moved lower in step with rapidly falling testing, while deaths have remained consistent at around 1500 per day. Cases shot up yesterday as, you guessed it, testing increased. Indonesia has firm commodity prices and a modest recovery in domestic demand to fall back on, making its outlook better than Thailand's. Any rally by the Indonesia Rupiah is one to sell into until Indonesia starts winning its virus battle.

Over in China, the spiritual opium comments regarding online gaming sparked a panic sell-off in the likes of Tencent yesterday. Clearly, the financial markets definition of what it thinks the Chinese Government considers targeted clampdowns and the Government's actual definition remain poles apart. China popped in an inquiry into automotive semiconductors into the mix yesterday as well, as the hunt for commodity hoarders goes on. The buy-the-dip herd continues to confuse optimism with reality. The regulatory discount on China equities versus being so cheap now it doesn't matter still has some way to go.

On the subject of China, readers should monitor the Covid-19 situation there. Today's Caixin Services PMI outperformed, signalling that domestic demand continues to improve. However, with albeit small numbers of cases popping up in multiple locations, a rapid deterioration in the situation could lead to some repricing of China growth, with the Manufacturing PMIs already signalling a slowing pace. You wouldn't bet against the Chinese authorities ability to nip the outbreaks in the bud, but more than previous versions, the delta-variant has a whack-a-mole look to it, as Australia et al. have found.

Europe and the US release services and composite PMIs today, but the most attention is likely to be on US ADP Employment and ISM Non-Manufacturing Prices. The ADP data has been a poor indicator for the Non-Farm Payrolls of late, but markets will reprice Non-Farm expectations if the ADP deviates in a significant way from the 700,000 jobs expected. Similarly, the ISM Non-Manufacturing Prices will probably have the inflationistas wringing their hands if it prints well North of last month's 79.5. Will that shake the bond market out of its lethargy? I doubt it. But a low number will almost certainly see US long-dated yields move lower once again, which could see US Dollar selling emerge.

Dip buyers hunt for China equities

Another day, another record close for Wall Street, as strong corporate earnings and subdued US yields keeps the party going. The S&P 500 rose 0.82%, the Nasdaq climbed 0.55%, while the Dow Jones finished a respectable 0.80% higher. Delta nerves have been pushed to the side-lines once again, and the US Infrastructure Bill continues to make progress, it seems.

In Asia, it has been a mixed day notable for the dip-buyers in China equities. After yesterday's "spiritual opium" comments from the government press and a new enquiry into auto semiconductors sparked a panicked sell-off in tech heavyweights, the irresistible lure of seemingly cheap China shares has buyers back once again. The Shanghai Composite has risen 0.75%, with the CSI 300 climbing 0.65%. The tail-chasing herd have lifted the Hang Seng by 1.15%. Today's bargain is tomorrow’s expensive mistake with China at the moment, and the rebalancing between price and regulatory risk still has some way to go, I believe.

Japan's worsening Covid-19 outlook is weighing on the Nikkei 225 today, which is 0.25% lower, but the Kospi has leapt by 1.15%, with Taipei climbing 0.40%. Singapore has risen by 1.0%, boosted by excellent results from banking heavyweights UOB and OCBC. The Singapore banking sector has long been a favourite, with well run, well-capitalised and digitally savvy incumbents that are well-placed to benefit from both Singapore and the region's recovery, even if it is slower than hoped. A Singapore Airlines A380 filmed lifting off from desert storage to return home sees the share price 1.40% higher today in the hopes of better times ahead.

Elsewhere, Covid-19 and political turmoil see Kuala Lumpur falling 0.80%, with Malaysia one of my fragile four. Until one of those things changes materially to the positive side, it shall remain there. Jakarta has risen by 0.30%, while Bangkok has eased by 0.40%, with Manilla climbing 0.40% and quietly outperforming this week. Australian markets have followed Wall Street higher, as is their want, although the ongoing Covid-19 situation is tempering the bulls. The ASX 200 and All Ordinaries are finishing the day 0.35% higher.

European stock markets should take their cues once again from Wall Street to open higher shortly.

New Zealand Dollar rallies

The dollar index had another sideways overnight session, finishing unchanged at 92.07, before edging lower to 92.02 in Asia in directionless trading. The dollar index remains mid-point between its breakout at 92.60 and structural support at 91.50, also home to its 100-day moving average. A break of either 91.50 or 92.60 will signal the Dollar's next directional move.

EUR/USD and GBPUSD edged higher overnight, rising to 1.1870 and 1.3930 in Asia, but remain in range-trading mode ahead of Friday's US employment data. USD/JPY fell 0.25% to 109.00 overnight as US yields continued to soften. With JGB's also easing today, USD/JPY has climbed back to 109.10, but as a yield differential play, the risks still favour a test of support at 108.50.

The morning's main mover has been the New Zealand Dollar, which has spiked 0.60% higher to 0.7060 after stellar unemployment data had markets scrambling to price in an RBNZ rate hike this morning. Markets are also pricing in two more hikes before the year-end, and the Kiwi is now set to outperform in the weeks ahead, especially against low yielders like the JPY, AUD and CHF. Against the greenback, the Kiwi looks set to test resistance at 0.7100, opening up a further rally targeting 0.7300. AUD/NZD looks like it will test the December 2020 lows at 1.0420 sooner rather than later. A weekly close below 1.0420 targets an extended move lower targeting 1.0000.

The Chinese Yuan remains in a holding pattern versus the US Dollar at 6.4640 today, and I am not expecting any fireworks before Friday evening. The Malaysian Ringgit, Thai Baht, and Indonesian Rupiah remain under delta-variant and political pressure in the regional space. The fourth member of the fragile four, the Indian Rupee, rallied once again overnight, supported by international inflows to the equity market and subdued oil importer buying. USD/INR is approaching support at the 100-day moving average (DMA) at 73.865, and if USD/INR falls through it, the cross will target 73.60. Although fragile three doesn't sound nearly as good, I may have to review its fragile four membership at that stage.