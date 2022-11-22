Asia Market Update: RBNZ rate decision due on Wed; RBA Gov to speak later today [8:30 AM GMT]; Equity markets trade mixed.

General trend

- Chinese markets trade mixed.

- HK TECH earnings remain in focus [Baidu, Kuaishou].

- Japan and Australia equities trade modestly higher.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened flat.

- (AU) SEEK Employment Report: Job ads fell by 3.7% in October and are now 0.9% lower year-on-year (y/y).

- (NZ) New Zealand Oct Trade Balance (NZ$): -2.1B v -1.7B prior (update).

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened +0.4%.

- (JP) Japan Utilities expected to apply for price increases during the month - Press.

- 9501.JP No plans to request rate hike in Nov.

- (JP) Japan PM Kishida said to consider cabinet reshuffle by the end of 2022 [last reshuffled cabinet in Aug] - Japanese press.

- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Funding for defense budget has not been decided; Budget needs to consider long term source of funding.

- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Not true that Kishida is considering a cabinet reshuffle [refutes press report].

- (JP) Japan Defense Expert Panel: Recommends 'whole nation' bear the burden of increased military spending; Japan should not necessarily rely on govt bonds for higher spending.

Korea

- Kospi opened -0.6%.

- (KR) Said that Certain South Korea companies [includes Shinhan Securities, NH Investment & Securities, Hyundai Motor Securities, Hana Bank and Woori Bank] have been asked to return money to German Property Fund purchasers.

- (KR) South Korea Q3 Household Credit (KRW): 1,870.6T v 1,869.4T prior (Slowest y/y increase since data began Dec 2022).

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened -1.7%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.6%.

- (CN) China Vice Premier Sun Chunlan urges imposition of coronavirus controls in Chongqing; said transportation services should be ensured, supply chain to be stabilized [the comments were made on Mon].

- (CN) Moody’s: Has Negative outlook for companies in China, credit conditions to worsen in 2023.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY3.0B prior; Net drain CNY170B v net CNY2.0B prior.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1667 v 7.1256 prior.

- (CN) Liu Shijin [China state-linked Economist] expects China to set 2023 GDP growth target at 4.5-5.0% - press.

North America

- (US) Brotherhood of locomotive engineers and trainmen union (19.8% of overall rail workers coalition) votes to ratify white house-brokered national rail contract deal from July 2022.

- (US) Oct Chicago Fed National Activity Index: -0.05 v -0.03e.

- (US) Treasury sells $42B IN 2-year note auction; draws 4.505% v 4.460% prior; bid-to-cover ratio: 2.64 v 2.59 prior and 2.58 over the last 12.

- (US) Treasury sells$43B IN 5-year note auction; draws 3.974% v 4.192% prior; bid-to-cover ratio: 2.39 v 2.48 prior and 2.41 over the last 12 auctions.

- (US) Fed's Daly (non-voter): Financial conditions tighter than suggested by Fed rates; Sees rate peak at around 5%, but could go higher if needed to curb inflation.

Europe

- (NL) Netherlands Oct House Price Index M/M: -0.5% v -0.7% prior; Y/Y: 7.8% v 9.4% prior.

- (IT) Follow Up: Italy government approves €35.0B budget law to finance new energy aid.

- (AT) ECB's Holzmann (Austria): If things remain unchanged from now to the decision, then I would go for 75bp.

Levels as of 00:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +0.7%, ASX 200 +0.6% , Hang Seng -0.9%; Shanghai Composite +0.6% ; Kospi -0.5%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: flat; Nasdaq100 flat, Dax flat; FTSE100 flat.

- EUR 1.0268-1.0237 ; JPY 142.24-141.63 ; AUD 0.6625-0.6593 ;NZD 0.6128-0.6093.

- Gold +0.3% at $1,745/oz; Crude Oil +0.3% at $80.31/brl; Copper +0.3% at $3.5930/lb.