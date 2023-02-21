Share:

Asia market update: Equity markets are generally lower, modest moves generally seen; RBNZ rate decision and AU wages due on Wed.

General trend

- No major impact seen from the RBA minutes.

- NZ bond yields rise ahead of RBNZ decision.

- HSBC volatile following results/capital returns announcement.

- BHP trades flat following results.

- US markets return from holiday on Tues.

- Russia Putin comments in focus (0900 GMT).

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opens -0.5% at 7,314.

- *(AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) FEB MINUTES: Considered two options at meeting [either 25bps or 50 bps rate hike]; Members noted that wages growth had continued to pick up. Private sector wages growth had been stronger than expected in the September quarter and a stronger outcome than previously forecast was expected for the December quarter.

- *(AU) Australia Feb preliminary PMI manufacturing: 50.1 V 50.0 PRIOR (34th month of expansion).

- (NZ) New Zealand Q4 PPI Input Q/Q: 0.5% v 0.8% prior; Output Q/Q: 0.9% v 1.6% prior.

- (NZ) Prime Minister Hipkins statement: Cyclone Gabrielle brings a "multi billion dollar" price tag (NZ$).

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opens -0.1% at 20,859.

- Shanghai Composite opens flat 3,291.

- (CN) China Jan YTD FDI (CNY-denominated) Y/Y: 14.5% v 6.3% prior.

- (CN) China Securities Regulator (CSRC): Support stable growth in property market.

- (HK) Chinese mainland and Macao SAR will recognize each other’s driving license for compact cars and compact automatic cars starting from May 16th - Global Times.

- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.8557 v 6.8643 prior.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opens -0.2% at 27,486.

- (JP) BOJ Dep Gov Amamiya: Still alot of work to do before my terms ends; Difficult to judge timing of policy exit; Appropriate to continue with monetary easing – Parliament [from Feb 20th].

- (JP) BOJ Gov Kuroda: Reiterates FX rates move on various factors.

- (JP) Japan sells ¥1.2T v ¥1.2T indicated in 1.400% 20-Year JGB Bonds; Avg Yield: 1.3060% v 1.3410% prior, bid-to-cover: 3.05 v 3.40x prior.

- *(JP) Japan Feb preliminary PMI manufacturing: 47.4 V 48.9 PRIOR (4th straight contraction).

Korea

- Kospi opens +0.1% at 2,457.

- SK said to resume battery production line for Ford F-150 EV - South Korea press.

- (KR) South Korea Feb 1-20th Day Exports Y/Y: -2.3% v -2.7% prior; Imports Y/Y: 9.3% v 9.3% prior; Chip Exports Y/Y: -43.9%.

- (KR) South Korea Feb Consumer Confidence: 90.2 v 90.7 prior.

- (KR) South Korea Q4 Household Credit (KRW): 1,867T v 1,870.6T prior [first decline in 10 years].

Other Asia

- (TW) Taiwan Jan Export Orders Y/Y: -19.3% v -24.0%e; Sees Feb orders down between -10.8% and -6.9% y/y.

North America

- Mastercard and Visa said to be hit with £7.5B compensation claim from UK-based commercial litigation law firm Harcus Parker - Sky News.

Europe

- (RU) Russian Telegram channels circulating unverified chatters that in tomorrow's Pres Putin address there will be no begging for negotiations, but will be 'a proposal to break the stalemate that is very elegant and unexpected'.

- (SA) Saudi Oil Min Abdulaziz: OPEC+ is flexible enough to change decisions whenever is required.

Levels as of 00:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -0.2%, ASX 200 -0.2% , Hang Seng -1.3%; Shanghai Composite +0.1% ; Kospi +0.2%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.4%; Nasdaq100 -0.4%, Dax flat; FTSE100 flat.

- EUR 1.0689-1.0662 ; JPY 134.49-134.15 ; AUD 0.6919-0.6891 ;NZD 0.6262-0.6238.

- Gold -0.2% at $1,846/oz; Crude Oil -1.1% at $76.56/brl; Copper -0.4% at $4.1623/lb.