- New Zealand policymakers expected to make a pause after cutting by 50bps.
- RBNZ seen taking action again next November, after the release of Q3 GDP.
- NZD/USD short-term bullish, but at risk of falling to fresh multi-year lows.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is having a monetary policy meeting early Wednesday and is expected to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) on hold at 1.0%, after surprisingly cutting rates in August by 50bps. Like most central banks, the RBNZ has embarked itself in an easing path amid mounting pressures on global economic expansion and lagging inflation.
The central bank cut the OCR by 25bps in May, so it seems unlikely it could surprise this time with another cut, although another 25bps cut is in the docket for this year. Policymakers are expected to keep doors opened, as inflation was last reported at 1.7% in Q2, in the lower end of the 1-3% target range. Growth in the second quarter of the year was slightly better than expected, with the annualized growth at 2.1%. Q3 GDP won’t be reported until mid-October. That said, action is therefore anticipated for the November meeting.
Positive news related to the trade war, the main culprit of the global economic slowdown, are keeping the mood up and the NZD/USD in positive ground ahead of the event, although the problem is far from over and even further away from a solution. U
NZD/USD Technical Outlook
The NZD/USD pair is advancing for a second consecutive day, trading above the 0.6300 figure, although the long-term picture keeps the risk skewed to the downside, particularly considering the pair bottomed last Friday at 0.6254, a level that was last seen on September 2015.
In the daily chart, the pair is far below all of its moving averages, which maintain solid downward slopes. The 20 DMA is the closest one, providing a dynamic resistance at 0.6350. The Momentum indicator in the mentioned chart lacks directional strength within negative levels, while the RSI bounced from oversold readings but continues developing well into negative ground.
In the shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the pair is bullish, battling around a strong resistance area but with scope to extend its gains. The key support is 0.6285, as below the level, bulls will likely give up and let the pair try finding a new low.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battle around 1.1000 threshold continues
The American dollar is down amid a better market mood, helping EUR/USD to bounce some. The pair struggles to extend gains beyond the critical threshold, remains confined to familiar levels, despite US Consumer Confidence fell by more than anticipated in September to 125.1.
GBP/USD tops at 1.2502, retreats
The GBP/USD pair advanced up to the 1.2500 region following UK Supreme Court ruling against PM Johnson’s decision on suspending Parliament. Sellers rejected the advance, with the greenback getting an additional boost from renewed trade war concerns. GBP/USD trades in the 1.2470 price zone.
USD/JPY revisits daily highs on fresh trade optimism
Amid a fresh risk-on wave triggered by China's new tariff waiver on US' soybean imports, the USD/JPY pair quickly reversed a dip to 107.47 and jumped back to test the daily tops of 107.69. Focus on BOJ Governor Kuroda's speech.
Facebook leaves the Yuan out of its Libra project
Today we have learned, thanks to the question of a German parliamentarian, the composition of the basket of currencies that will support Libra – the stable coin promoted by Facebook.
Gold climbs toward $1,530 as market sentiment turns sour
The XAU/USD pair closed the first day of the week with small gains near $1,520 and spent the first half of the day on Tuesday moving sideways near that level.