The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is having a monetary policy meeting early Wednesday and is expected to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) on hold at 1.0%, after surprisingly cutting rates in August by 50bps. Like most central banks, the RBNZ has embarked itself in an easing path amid mounting pressures on global economic expansion and lagging inflation.

The central bank cut the OCR by 25bps in May, so it seems unlikely it could surprise this time with another cut, although another 25bps cut is in the docket for this year. Policymakers are expected to keep doors opened, as inflation was last reported at 1.7% in Q2, in the lower end of the 1-3% target range. Growth in the second quarter of the year was slightly better than expected, with the annualized growth at 2.1%. Q3 GDP won’t be reported until mid-October. That said, action is therefore anticipated for the November meeting.

Positive news related to the trade war, the main culprit of the global economic slowdown, are keeping the mood up and the NZD/USD in positive ground ahead of the event, although the problem is far from over and even further away from a solution. U

NZD/USD Technical Outlook

The NZD/USD pair is advancing for a second consecutive day, trading above the 0.6300 figure, although the long-term picture keeps the risk skewed to the downside, particularly considering the pair bottomed last Friday at 0.6254, a level that was last seen on September 2015.

In the daily chart, the pair is far below all of its moving averages, which maintain solid downward slopes. The 20 DMA is the closest one, providing a dynamic resistance at 0.6350. The Momentum indicator in the mentioned chart lacks directional strength within negative levels, while the RSI bounced from oversold readings but continues developing well into negative ground.

In the shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the pair is bullish, battling around a strong resistance area but with scope to extend its gains. The key support is 0.6285, as below the level, bulls will likely give up and let the pair try finding a new low.