There were quite a few comments regarding housing. Part of the remit was given by the New Zealand Finance Minister regarding the central banks’ influence on house prices. There were a couple of paragraphs in the statement where the RBNZ seemed to explain the pro and cons of their policy on housing markets. It seemed problematic to me and I don’t think the RBNZ will want this happening again.

Name change. It is hard enough keeping up with all the acronyms and names as it is. The RBNZ is changing the phrase ‘OCR’ (Official Cash Rate) to MPR (Monetary Policy Review). This is to reflect that the RBNZ is using the LSAP and FLP programmes alongside the interest rate.

The interest rate was kept at 0.25% and the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP, $100 billion by June 2022) and Funding for Lending Programme (FLP) were kept unchanged. Here is a brief rundown of the meeting which was essentially on hold, with a tiny hint of optimism.

