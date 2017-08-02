RBNZ in focus! Last Rate Cut Failed to Depreciate New Zealand Dollar; NZD/USD & AUD/NZD Analysis

All the eyes today are turned to RBNZ interest rate decision at 20:00 GMT. The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark interest rate at 1.75% after a surprise rate cut of 25 basis points in November, in order to maintain price stability between 1% and 3% over the medium-term. The monetary policy statement will accompany the rate decision and will be followed by a press conference at 21:45 GMT from the RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler.

In the last meeting, the policymakers were disappointed from the high exchange rate of the New Zealand dollar, as well as the negative impact this has on the inflation rate, and surprised the market by cutting their overnight rate. RBNZ Governor believes that there is no need for further rate cuts in order to appreciate the kiwi, however, RBNZ member John McDermott stated that if the currency continues to be strong, further rate cuts may be necessary, as they didn't reach the floor on rates yet.

The main focus of the traders at this meeting, is to gauge whether further monetary easing is needed. Unfortunately, last policy meeting's easing hasn't had the awaited impact. The New Zealand dollar rose more than 5%, versus the U.S. dollar, in January and more than 3.5% against the euro, year-to-date. New Zealand's labour market remained around 5% in 2016, while since the last policy meeting, inflation rate and GDP growth surged. The consumer prices increased by 1.3% in Q4 2016, versus the upwardly revised figure of 0.4% in Q3, recording the highest figure since Q3 2014. The country's economic expansion has a positively inclined trend, rising on a constant pace over the last quarters. On the other hand, the Global Dairy prices rose slightly but on a slowest pace in contrast with the data was available for the previous meeting, according to the GDT price index.

NZD/USD – Technical Outlook

The NZD/USD pair during Tuesday it recorded a fresh three-month high at 0.7375 ahead of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand meeting later today. The commodity pair is moving in an ascending move since January 3rd, as well as it is trading above the 50-SMA on the 4-hour chart, over the last few months. Even more, the price printed six positive weeks in a row and probably this week will be the first negativeperformed in a while.

The next level to watch is the aforementioned new recorded high. However, if the price falls below the 50-SMA, it will be exposed until the 0.7240 support level which overlaps with the uptrend line. Technical indicators are moving in a neutral area with very weak momentum, however, are still holding in a positive path.

AUD/NZD – Technical Outlook

On a long-term basis, the Australian Dollar is moving in a downtrend over the last six years against the New Zealand dollar after the rebound on the 1.3790 strong resistance level. Following the pullback, the AUD/NZD pair plummeted more than 22% since 2011 and managed to challenge the 1.0020 support level.

Over the last four months, the currency pair is developing within a downward sloping channel and is ready to record the fifth consecutive negative day. On Thursday, the price met the 100 and 200 daily SMAs and slipped below them while they are in process to create a bearish crossover. In addition, the price is moving beneath the 50-daily SMA and is approaching the 1.0340 support obstacle. On the other hand, a penetration of the channel and the 1.0570 handle to the upside, it will open the door for the 1.0660 resistance level. Technical indicators seem to be in agreement with the bearish scenario as both are moving lower. The RSI indicator lies below its mid-level while the stochastic oscillator is moving towards the oversold area.