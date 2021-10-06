We continue to see sharp volatility from the New Zealand dollar. NZD/USD enjoyed a three-day rally, but has squandered most of these gains on Wednesday. The pair is currently trading at 0.6885, down 1.10% on the day.
RBNZ hikes rates
The markets were expecting a rate hike from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, and this time the central bank didn’t disappoint, raising rates from 0.25% to 0.50%. The RBNZ was poised to press the rate trigger in August, but an outbreak of the Delta variant led to a national lockdown, and policy makers felt that the timing for a rate hike was not optimal. Fast forward to October, when the government has abandoned its zero-tolerance policy on Covid and will rely on a vaccination program to keep Covid at bay. This has made the optics of a rate hike more palatable. The economic conditions clearly justify a rate hike – inflation is above the RBNZ target of 1-3% and the employment market is robust.
Despite the rate raise, which was the first since 2014, the kiwi not only didn’t get a lift but has plunged over a full cent. This can be attributed to growing concerns over the US debt ceiling, Evergrande and a possible energy crisis. The rate hike was well-telegraphed by the RBNZ and as far as the markets are concerned, this was a non-event.
It’s important to keep in mind that the rate hike is not a one-shot deal; the RBNZ plans a series of hikes into 2022, with another rise on the way perhaps in November. Only a handful of central banks have started to raise interest rates, and with the Fed focusing on tapering rather than a rate move, the New Zealand dollar should receive a lift as the RBNZ embarks on a cycle of rate hikes.
NZD/USD technical
-
There is resistance at 0.7028, followed by 0.7117.
-
0.6855 has weakened in support as NZD/USD has fallen sharply. Below, there is support at 0.6771.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays directed towards 1.1495 despite recent rebound
EUR/USD seesaws around mid 1.1500s during Thursday’s Asian session. The major currency pair dropped to the fresh low since July 2020 the previous day before bouncing off 1.1529. March 2020 high lures sellers below the latest bottom.
GBP/USD: Sellers remain hopeful below 1.3635 key hurdle
GBP/USD extend the recent rebound from the weekly bottom towards the 1.3600 threshold, near 1.3590 during the initial Asian session on Thursday. The cable pair again bounces off 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of September 14-29 downside, actually before that.
Gold probes hidden bearish divergence above $1,750 on firmer sentiment
Gold edges higher following the rebound from weekly low. XAU/USD cheers improvement in the market sentiment, firmer around $1,763 during Thursday’s Asian session. The yellow metal refreshed weekly low before bouncing off $1,746 the previous day.
Ethereum price to set new all-time high at $4,500 as ETH bulls take over
Bullish structural breakout of the Cloud in the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system. Fibonacci expansions project a new critical zone for the all-time high near $4,500, Few roadblocks ahead if Ethereum maintains momentum.
Underlying strength, but gathering clouds
Recent data show business and consumer sentiment has peaked and real GDP growth is expected to slow down whilst remaining well above potential.