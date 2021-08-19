It was always going to be a tough meeting with circumstances changing only hours before the RBNZ official cash rate decision. The discovery of a single COVID-19 case sent New Zealand into a three-day nationwide lockdown and Auckland into a seven-day lockdown. Remember that New Zealand has a low fully vaccinated rate, so that means the country is still pursuing an elimination strategy to dealing with COVID.
So, the trouble for the RBNZ was as follows. Do they respond to contain rising inflation and a hot property and jobs market and hike rates? Or do they respond to the new COVID-19 cases and containment measures and leave rates unchanged? Essentially, as the saying goes, they are caught between the devil and the deep blue sea.
In the end, they tipped their hat to both pressures.
COVID-19 pressure
They did not hike rates but kept rates unchanged at 0.25% due to the new COVID level 4 restrictions. This sent the NZD lower. The RBNZ reminded markets that they could decide to re-start the LSAP QE program if necessary. This was the support that was halted on July 23.
Employment, inflation and housing pressure
However, the inflation and employment outlook would be reviewed on an ongoing basis with a view to raising interest rates over time. Both employment and housing are seen as ’above maximum’ sustainable levels. Inflation, as a reminder, was up at 3.3% y/y with the highest reading in 19 quarters and above the generous 1-3% inflation band that the RBNZ has.
In the end, the only way is still up
The projections for the cash rate were all revised higher. The RBNZ see the cash rate at 0.59% by December (previously it was 0.25%, 1.38% on September 2022 (previously 0.49%), 1.62% in December 2022 (previously 0.67%). So, when all is said and done, the RBNZ are actually optimistic about the future and see the OCR rising into the near future. This optimism was underscored by RBNZ Governor Orr who says lockdown is a concern but is less concerned than would have been last year. Orr added that the country is in a very good position to maintain economic momentum.
The bottom line
This should mean the NZD keeps an upside bias. If a surprise rate hold and its first COVID-19 case in months could not sink the NZD out of the RBNZ rate decision, then we need to bear this market maxim in mind. If something won’t fall on bad news, then it won’t fall at all. Of course, this is not a guarantee of further gains, but it means that investors will see it as reasonable to maintain an NZD buy bias going forward. NZDJPY longs and EURNZD shorts both look suitable.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured near 9-month lows after Fed minutes
EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.17, trading at the lowest since November 2020. The dollar is gaining ground after the Fed\s meeting minutes signaled tapering of its bond-buying scheme is on the agenda. Worries about covid are also weighing on sentiment.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.37 on dollar strength
GBP/USD has extended its falls below 1.37, hitting a four-week low. after the Fed's minutes pointed to tapering. Worries that the BOE may have to delay tightening due to low inflation and rising covid cases are weighing on sterling.
Gold struggles to recover on growth concerns, firmer USD
Gold fades bounce off intraday low while trading around $1,778, as European traders brace for Thursday’s bell. The yellow metal prints the biggest daily losses since the August 09 slump as the market sentiment sours amid coronavirus fears.
BTC retraces temporarily, taking major altcoins with it
Bitcoin price has slid deep into the newly formed demand zone where it is searching out stable ground for a trend reversal. This move has pushed many but not all altcoins into a momentary downtrend. Investors can expect this descent to transform into an upswing soon.
Fed July Minutes: Tapering is a rate hike
Minutes of July 27-28 FOMC advance taper discussion. Credit market response shows caution, yields stable. Equities fall hard on rate fears, dollar gains on safety. July Retail Sales and Aug Consumer Sentiment may delay implementation.