The weakness in the NZD after the last RBNZ meeting had been a little puzzling. With so many positive revisions higher for the outlook of the New Zealand economy, it was reasonable to expect some NZD buying. Now, with the emergence of the omicron variant fears NZD selling is much more understandable. As a high beta currency, alongside the CAD and the AUD, it is normal to see it drop during times of risk aversion. However, where next for the NZD? Let’s look at two outlooks for if the variant fades or if it doesn’t fade.
If the omicron fears fade?
This is the most straightforward outlook. The NZD should immediately gain against the safe havens of the CHF and the JPY. So, NZDCHF and NZDJPY should put in strong gains.
If the omicron fears don’t fade
This is where it gets more interesting. The Chief Economist, Young Ha, said that “markets had correctly read the data developments and shifted interest rates in a way that’s broadly consistent with the RBNZ’s projected trajectory for the cash rate”. The current rate is 0.75%. The rate path is for the OCR (Official Cash Rate) to be at 1.5% for June 2022, 2.1% for Dec 2022 and 2.6% for Dec 2023. This was revised higher after the last rate meeting as the RBNZ looked to respond to record-high inflation and low unemployment. You can compare the updated rate path projection on the right-hand side of the page with the previous projection on the left-hand side.
So, it was interesting to read that the Chief Economist Ha is not expecting this emerging omicron outlook to massively change things. He said in a Bloomberg interview: “From where we sit, the outlook is demand might be a bit weaker, it might be a bit stronger depending on how households behave in this new world.” “But it is still a world where inflation pressures are rising, capacity pressures are going to stick around for a while and hence you probably need to be removing monetary stimulus rather than maintaining it.”
So either way, the case for upside for the NZD over the medium term still remains. This is one narrative to watch, but even if the omicron variant is a threat then it becomes a question of time before the next ‘omicron variant vaccine is released’. Moderna’s Chief Medical Officer said a new vaccine variant could be ready early next year.
So, buying the dip or buying the even deeper dip seems to make sense at this stage. Just make sure that risk is managed well.
Both NZD CHF and NZDJPY currency pairs are available to trade at HYCM, as well as other instruments in forex and other asset classes.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides sub-1.1300 as the dollar accelerates advance
EUR/USD finally broke below 1.1300, helped by encouraging US employment-related figures ahead of the November jobs report. ECB officials still holding back on tapering.
GBP/USD clings to modest recovery gains above 1.3300
GBP/USD is edging higher toward 1.3330 in the second half of the day on Thursday as the greenback stays under modest selling pressure. The US Department of Labor reported that there were 222,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits last week.
Gold: Pressure persists November low at risk of giving up
Gold fell to a 1-month low of $1,763.33 a troy ounce, bouncing just modestly from it and currently trading around 1,767.00. The bright metal weakened the most during US trading hours, as the American dollar met some market’s favour.
ETH outperforming its peers, BTC struggles and XRP bearish
BTC refrains from making new highs as Tuesday’s gap-fill kills uptrend continuation. ETH outpaces its peers by barely hitting new highs. XRP price again looking for direction as investors interest wanes.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?