Global developments
Global risk sentiment is holding up ahead of the US Jan CPI data (exp 7.2% yoy, core CPI exp 5.9%). Fed member Mester said that there wasn't a compelling case for a 50bps hike in March. US yields have eased at the longer end by around 3bps helped by a stronger 10y bond auction. The shorter end has risen. The yield curve has flattened and the difference between the 10y and 2y US yield is now the lowest since Oct'20 at 56bps. The US Dollar has strengthened overnight. Euro and GBP have retreated from yesterday's highs. Sterling continues to get resisted in the 1.36-1.3650 zone and Euro in the 1.1450-1.15 range. US equities ended the session higher with S&P500 ending with a gain of 1.5%. Crude prices have inched higher with Brent at USD 91.4 per barrel. European Commission's updated economic forecasts are due today. Markets will closely follow the inflation forecast.
Domestic developments
The RBI monetary policy is due today. The RBI is expected to begin the normalization of the Repo-Reverse repo corridor by hiking the reverse repo by 20bps to get overnight rates closer to the repo rate. It may however continue to maintain its stance as accommodative. The RBI has so far been prioritizing growth over inflation to aid economic recovery. However, we can expect a hawkish pivot from the RBI given that the union budget was expansionary.
Equities
Domestic equities rallied yesterday on positive global sentiment. The Nifty ended 1.15% higher at 17463. Asian equities are trading mixed despite strong cues from US markets.
Bonds and rates
Gsec yields were down 1-2bps across the curve, following up on the day before's move triggered by the announcement of auction cancellation. It will be interesting to see if the RBI announces a twist to cap longer-term bond yields and manage sentiment in the bond markets. 3y and 5y OIS ended at 5.45% and 5.83% respectively.
USD/INR
The Rupee opened stronger but weakened during the session to end at 74.81. The price action was however confined to the 74.67-74.87 range ahead of the RBI policy and the US Jan CPI print. If the RBI continues to sound dovish, we could see a knee jerk move higher in USD/INR. A hawkish tilt from the RBI could support the Rupee as long as it does not result in a major selloff in domestic equities. The 1y forward yield dropped 10bps to 4.36% while 3m ATMF implied vols ended 5bps higher at 4.57%.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover on spots levels. Importers are advised to cover on dips towards 73.80 - 73.90 level. The 3M range for USDINR is 73.80 – 76.00 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.
