Global developments

US yields and the US Dollar have firmed up overnight as US May ADP, ISM non-manufacturing, and weekly jobless claims all came in better than expected. The Fed also announced it would sell its holdings of corporate bonds and ETFs. Though this is an extremely small amount, it indicates that the Fed has initiated the unwinding of extreme measures taken to help the economy tide over pandemic. Jobless claims at 385k were the lowest since the pandemic started. The US Dollar is threatening to break out. AUD, GBP, EUR are all at the lower end of their recent trading ranges. The focus will be on the headline May NFP today (exp 675k) and the unemployment rate. Gold has come off. Commodities have retreated on Dollar strength. Nasdaq was the worst performer among US equities, shedding 1%. Dow and S&P ended with modest cuts.

Domestic developments

The focus today will be on the RBI monetary policy at 10 am. While no changes are expected on the rates front, the focus is likely to be on liquidity and the quantum of Gsec purchases under GSAP. The RBI would most likely announce the date for the remaining Rs 40000crs of purchases under GSAP 1.0 and announce GSAP 2.0 for purchases in the July-Sep quarter.

Equity

The Nifty saw a solid session yesterday, gaining 0.7% to end at 15690 (a new all-time high). The RBI may take steps to increase credit flows to sectors affected most by pandemic (especially services). RBI's tone on rates and liquidity will be crucial for Bank stocks.

Bonds

The RBI devolved the 2026 security almost entirely on PDs and 2050 security partly. The interest in auctions was muted ahead of the policy today. The Yield on the benchmark 10y ended at 6.01%. 3y and 5y OIS are at 4.52% and 5.10% respectively.

USD/INR

There was absolute carnage in USD/INR forwards as nationalized banks continued to receive forwards. The RBI too has likely taken delivery of maturing long forwards and has not rolled them over. The 1y forward yield has fallen by 90bps (~63p) in the last 3 sessions. Cash-Spot dropped to 2.5% and near June to 3.5%. While the forwards crashed, the spot too was uncharacteristically under pressure (the spot should ideally have risen with the drop in cost of carry). There is speculation that nationalized banks could have preempted the move in anticipation of some major announcement in the policy today. There is also chatter that the RBI could announce the listing of Indian bonds on Euroclear, which would be a major step towards inclusion. This could be a major downside risk for USD/INR as it could attract huge FPI inflows into the Indian debt market.

Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks towards 73.50. Importers are advised to cover through forwards on dips towards 72.50. The 3M range for USDINR is 72.50 – 75.50 and the 6M range is 73.00 – 76.50.

