RBI governor for continued policy support to nurture economic revival: MPC minutes

Global developments
Global risk sentiment continues to hold on as we head into the holidays. US GDP estimate for July-Sep was revised higher to 2.3% from 2.1%. After disappointing Retail Sales data, the focus will be on November Personal spending data due today. November Durable goods data is also due today. US treasury yields are mostly unchanged. US real rates are lower. The Dollar has weakened across the board. Commodity currencies have seen some respite after a sell-off in the past few sessions. Brent has inched higher, now close to USD 76 per barrel. US equity indices ended with gains of 0.75-1%. With no fresh restrictions being announced in the UK into Christmas, the Pound has recovered, reacting to the surprise 15bps rate increase by BoE last week. The Euro too has inched higher towards the upper end of its recent trading range.
Domestic developments
The minutes of the RBI December policy was out yesterday. MPC members were concerned about the risks to growth from Omicron and therefore chose to remain accommodative. However, they did express concerns over elevated core inflation and inflation being more persistent and broad-based.
Equities
The Nifty rose 1.1% yesterday to end at 16955. Broader indices outperformed with Nifty Midcap gaining 1.5%. Asian equities are trading in the green following positive overnight cues from Wall Street.
Bonds and Rates
Bonds continue to remain under pressure across the curve. The yield on the 10y benchmark ended flat at 6.46%. T-bill cutoffs came in higher with 91d T-bill cutoff 17bps higher compared to the last auction at 3.70%, underscoring. 6m and 1y cutoffs were 10bps and 8bps respectively. 3y and 5y OIS ended at 5.11% and 5.36% respectively.
USD/INR
The Rupee traded a 75.48-75.65 range yesterday. We may see some Rupee strength today on overall Dollar weakness. The upside in USD/INR as of now looks capped given the upbeat risk sentiment. 1y forward yield rose to 3.64% while 3m ATMF vols dropped to 4.65% yesterday.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 75.60 levels. Importers are advised to cover on dips towards 74.50 level. The 3M range for USDINR is 73.80 – 76.00 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.
