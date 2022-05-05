Asia Market Update: Currencies fluctuate following Fed comments; Shanghai markets returned from extended holiday; Big miss for CN Caixin Services PMI; RBA’s quarterly statement due tomorrow; BOE rate decision due later today.

General trend

- (US) Fed Chair Powell: 75bps rate hike is not something we are actively considering - post rate decision Q&A.

- Aussie bond yields track decline in UST yields; UST yields moved lower after Fed comments.

- Metals rose after Fed comments [as USD weakened].

- Some ask if peak Fed hawkishness has been reached?

- Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced emergency rate hike.

- Shanghai Composite trades higher following extended holiday.

- Hang Seng pared gain during morning trading.

- JD.com, Nio, Xpeng, Bilibili, Netease and other Chinese firms said to have been added to US SEC non-compliance list and face possible US delisting under 2020 law – press.

- S&P ASX 200 has remained modestly higher [Energy, Resources and REIT indices outperform].

- US equity FUTs trade slightly lower after prior rally.

- Fast Retailing to report monthly sales on Fri.

- Tokyo markets to return on Fri (May 6th) [markets are closed May 3-5th].

- China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) sometimes holds weekly news conferences on Thurs.

- Companies due to report during the NY morning include Atlas Air, AMC Networks, Air Products, Apollo Global, Arrow Electronics, Bombardier, BCE Inc, Becton Dickinson, Berry Global, Cardinal Health, Cars.com, CBRE Group, Cameco, ConocoPhillips, Crocs, Datadog, Hain Celestial, Hanesbrands, Intercontinental Exchange, Ingredion, Kellogg, Lazydays, Nikola, NetScout, Penn National Gaming, Parker-Hannifin, Quanta Services, Papa John’s, Royal Caribbean, Sally Beauty, SeaWorld, Shopify, Silicon Motion, SolarWinds, LendingTree, Trimble, Wayfair, World Wrestling Entertainment, Yelp, Zillow.

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened +0.2%.

- (AU) AUSTRALIA MAR BUILDING APPROVALS M/M: -18.5% V -12.0%E.

- NAB.AU Reports H1 (A$) adj Cash profit 3.48B v 3.34B y/y; Net interest income 7.09B v 6.84B y/y; Rev 9.1B v 8.44B y/y; Announces A$2.5B buyback starting May.

- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand Gov Orr: No regrets on monetary policy, its business as usual on monetary policy; being too out of step with others has its own risks; Don't see stagflation as a core risk - speaking to parliament.

- (NZ) New Zealand Apr BNZ Job Ads M/M: 2.6% v 2.4% prior (record high).

- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) notes it will expand the household inflation expectations survey, effective from May 19th.

- (AU) Australia Mar Trade Balance (A$): 9.3B v 8.5Be.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 closed for holiday.

- 4544.JP (US) FDA permits marketing for new test to improve diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease.

- (JP) Fitch Report: Slumping Yen Could Prompt BoJ Yield Target [YCC] Recalibration.

- (JP) Japan reportedly mulling financial aid to increase US LNG output - Nikkei.

Korea

- Kospi closed for holiday.

- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) Official Lee: Possibility of volatility increasing still exists; Asking to strengthen to monitoring of FX and Financial Markets.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened +1.4%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.1%.

- (CN) CHINA APR CAIXIN PMI SERVICES: 36.2 V 40.0E (2ND STRAIGHT CONTRACTION, lowest since Feb 2020).

- (CN) China Securities Journal: China may announce policies to promote investment, consumption and exports to help ensure ~5.5% GDP target is met in 2022.

- (HK) Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) Chief Yue: Pace of Hong Kong rate move to depend on HK$ supply and demand; Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) raises base rate by 50bps to 1.25% (as expected).

- (CN) Economy in China may have bottomed out in April, should start to recover in May to normal 6% level, due to govt policies to support Covid impacted companies and production resumes - China Securities Journal.

- 002415.CN US said to be preparing human rights related sanctions again co – FT.

- 1876.HK Reports Q1 Net $304M v $236M y/y, Rev $1.63B v $1.71Be.

- (HK) Hong Kong Apr PMI (Whole Economy): 51.7 v 42.0 prior (1st expansion in 5 months, highest since Nov 2021).

- (CN) China PBOC says financial risks are controllable overall, and to conduct normalized financial supervision on the online platform.

- (CN) Beijing to extend restrictions for covid beyond May day holiday - China State TV.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.5672 v 6.6177 prior.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net drain CNY40B v Net CNY0B prior.

Other

- (PH) Philippines Apr CPI Y/Y: 4.9% v 4.6%e (moves above target range for 1st time in 5 months).

North America

- (US) FOMC raises target range by 50 bps to 0.75-1.00% (as expected); expects 'ongoing' increases in rates will be appropriate; balance sheet runoff to begin June 1ST.

- (US) Fed chair Powell: broad sense on the committee that 50bps hikes are on the table for the next couple of meetings - post rate decision statement.

- (US) Sec of State Blinken to postpone China speech that had been planned for Thurs after testing positive for COVID.

- SIMO Mediatek and MaxLinear said to be interested in the company – press.

Europe

- (IE) Ireland Apr PMI Services: 61.7 v 63.4 prior (14th consecutive expansion).

- GLE.FR Reports Q1 Adj Net €842M v €814M y/y, Op €1.39B v €1.22B y/y, Rev €7.28B v €6.25B y/y; Affirmed FY guidance.

Levels as of 00:15ET

- Hang Seng +0.5%; Shanghai Composite +0.9%; Kospi -0.1%; Nikkei225 closed; ASX 200 +0.8%.

- Equity Futures: S&P500 +0.0%; Nasdaq100 +0.1%, Dax +0.4%; FTSE100 +1.1%.

- EUR 1.0642-1.0604; JPY 129.55-128.76; AUD 0.7266-0.7227; NZD 0.6568-0.6529.

- Commodity Futures: Gold +1.7% at $1,900/oz; Crude Oil +0.4% at $108.20/brl; Copper +1.2% at $4.42/lb.