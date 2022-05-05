Asia Market Update: Currencies fluctuate following Fed comments; Shanghai markets returned from extended holiday; Big miss for CN Caixin Services PMI; RBA’s quarterly statement due tomorrow; BOE rate decision due later today.
General trend
- (US) Fed Chair Powell: 75bps rate hike is not something we are actively considering - post rate decision Q&A.
- Aussie bond yields track decline in UST yields; UST yields moved lower after Fed comments.
- Metals rose after Fed comments [as USD weakened].
- Some ask if peak Fed hawkishness has been reached?
- Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced emergency rate hike.
- Shanghai Composite trades higher following extended holiday.
- Hang Seng pared gain during morning trading.
- JD.com, Nio, Xpeng, Bilibili, Netease and other Chinese firms said to have been added to US SEC non-compliance list and face possible US delisting under 2020 law – press.
- S&P ASX 200 has remained modestly higher [Energy, Resources and REIT indices outperform].
- US equity FUTs trade slightly lower after prior rally.
- Fast Retailing to report monthly sales on Fri.
- Tokyo markets to return on Fri (May 6th) [markets are closed May 3-5th].
- China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) sometimes holds weekly news conferences on Thurs.
- Companies due to report during the NY morning include Atlas Air, AMC Networks, Air Products, Apollo Global, Arrow Electronics, Bombardier, BCE Inc, Becton Dickinson, Berry Global, Cardinal Health, Cars.com, CBRE Group, Cameco, ConocoPhillips, Crocs, Datadog, Hain Celestial, Hanesbrands, Intercontinental Exchange, Ingredion, Kellogg, Lazydays, Nikola, NetScout, Penn National Gaming, Parker-Hannifin, Quanta Services, Papa John’s, Royal Caribbean, Sally Beauty, SeaWorld, Shopify, Silicon Motion, SolarWinds, LendingTree, Trimble, Wayfair, World Wrestling Entertainment, Yelp, Zillow.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened +0.2%.
- (AU) AUSTRALIA MAR BUILDING APPROVALS M/M: -18.5% V -12.0%E.
- NAB.AU Reports H1 (A$) adj Cash profit 3.48B v 3.34B y/y; Net interest income 7.09B v 6.84B y/y; Rev 9.1B v 8.44B y/y; Announces A$2.5B buyback starting May.
- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand Gov Orr: No regrets on monetary policy, its business as usual on monetary policy; being too out of step with others has its own risks; Don't see stagflation as a core risk - speaking to parliament.
- (NZ) New Zealand Apr BNZ Job Ads M/M: 2.6% v 2.4% prior (record high).
- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) notes it will expand the household inflation expectations survey, effective from May 19th.
- (AU) Australia Mar Trade Balance (A$): 9.3B v 8.5Be.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 closed for holiday.
- 4544.JP (US) FDA permits marketing for new test to improve diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease.
- (JP) Fitch Report: Slumping Yen Could Prompt BoJ Yield Target [YCC] Recalibration.
- (JP) Japan reportedly mulling financial aid to increase US LNG output - Nikkei.
Korea
- Kospi closed for holiday.
- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) Official Lee: Possibility of volatility increasing still exists; Asking to strengthen to monitoring of FX and Financial Markets.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened +1.4%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.1%.
- (CN) CHINA APR CAIXIN PMI SERVICES: 36.2 V 40.0E (2ND STRAIGHT CONTRACTION, lowest since Feb 2020).
- (CN) China Securities Journal: China may announce policies to promote investment, consumption and exports to help ensure ~5.5% GDP target is met in 2022.
- (HK) Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) Chief Yue: Pace of Hong Kong rate move to depend on HK$ supply and demand; Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) raises base rate by 50bps to 1.25% (as expected).
- (CN) Economy in China may have bottomed out in April, should start to recover in May to normal 6% level, due to govt policies to support Covid impacted companies and production resumes - China Securities Journal.
- 002415.CN US said to be preparing human rights related sanctions again co – FT.
- 1876.HK Reports Q1 Net $304M v $236M y/y, Rev $1.63B v $1.71Be.
- (HK) Hong Kong Apr PMI (Whole Economy): 51.7 v 42.0 prior (1st expansion in 5 months, highest since Nov 2021).
- (CN) China PBOC says financial risks are controllable overall, and to conduct normalized financial supervision on the online platform.
- (CN) Beijing to extend restrictions for covid beyond May day holiday - China State TV.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.5672 v 6.6177 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net drain CNY40B v Net CNY0B prior.
Other
- (PH) Philippines Apr CPI Y/Y: 4.9% v 4.6%e (moves above target range for 1st time in 5 months).
North America
- (US) FOMC raises target range by 50 bps to 0.75-1.00% (as expected); expects 'ongoing' increases in rates will be appropriate; balance sheet runoff to begin June 1ST.
- (US) Fed chair Powell: broad sense on the committee that 50bps hikes are on the table for the next couple of meetings - post rate decision statement.
- (US) Sec of State Blinken to postpone China speech that had been planned for Thurs after testing positive for COVID.
- SIMO Mediatek and MaxLinear said to be interested in the company – press.
Europe
- (IE) Ireland Apr PMI Services: 61.7 v 63.4 prior (14th consecutive expansion).
- GLE.FR Reports Q1 Adj Net €842M v €814M y/y, Op €1.39B v €1.22B y/y, Rev €7.28B v €6.25B y/y; Affirmed FY guidance.
Levels as of 00:15ET
- Hang Seng +0.5%; Shanghai Composite +0.9%; Kospi -0.1%; Nikkei225 closed; ASX 200 +0.8%.
- Equity Futures: S&P500 +0.0%; Nasdaq100 +0.1%, Dax +0.4%; FTSE100 +1.1%.
- EUR 1.0642-1.0604; JPY 129.55-128.76; AUD 0.7266-0.7227; NZD 0.6568-0.6529.
- Commodity Futures: Gold +1.7% at $1,900/oz; Crude Oil +0.4% at $108.20/brl; Copper +1.2% at $4.42/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD clings to 0.7100 after reversing Fed-led rally on inflation woes, RBA MPS, NFP eyed
AUD/USD remains sidelined around pre-Fed levels after the recent two-day zero-sum game. Equities slumped, yields rallied and the US dollar regained its charm during the risk-off US session. RBA Monetary Policy Statement, US jobs report will be important for immediate directions.
EUR/USD fades bounce off weekly support around 1.0550
EUR/USD remains pressured after taking a U-turn from one-week high. The pair stays depressed at around 1.0540 during Friday’s initial Asian session, after the bear’s return to the table the previous day. Bears aim for the latest multi-month low unless crossing 100-SMA.
Gold extends pullback from the key EMAs toward $1,850, US NFP eyed
Gold remains on the back foot at around $1,873, down 0.20% intraday as traders react to the latest bout risk-off mood during full markets on Friday. The metal’s declines could also be linked to the anxiety ahead of the crucial US employment report for April.
Polkadot price is in a no-trade zone until this happens
Polkadot has questionable price action that needs further narrative before forecasting anything more than a 12% rally for the bulls. Traders should consider looking for more profitable opportunities. Polkadot price is portraying itself as an unfavorable digital asset lately.
We’re back to policy rhetoric and watching inflation – Oh, yes, and Fed-bashing
The major-currency central banks are done for the moment and we’re back to policy rhetoric and watching inflation. Oh, yes, and Fed-bashing. The CME Fed funds tool yesterday, before the Fed decision, had shown a 95% chance of a 75 bp hike.