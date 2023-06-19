The Reserve Bank of Australia surprised markets at its meeting in June with a 25 bps rate hike. Citing strong labour and inflation data the RBA needed to act to keep inflation under control and drag it down from its 6.6% y/y core reading and 7% y/y headline reading. Furthermore, with Australian labour data coming in very strong on June 15th, exceeding maximum expectations, and adding 75K jobs vs 15k forecast, does this set the scene for even more RBA rate hikes to come?
In the UK the situation for the Bank of England is slightly different. Yes, inflation is high at 6.8% y/y for the core. However, the Bank of England will risk stifling growth if it has to hike rates aggressively from here. That is GBP negative and we saw that reaction with the bond/GBP reaction to the mini-budget. So, in a sign of distress, high UK inflation could actually result in the GBP losing value. This is a countercyclical relationship that happens when markets fear stagflation. So, will the GBPAUD lose value here?
Major Trade Risks: The major risk here would be if inflation rapidly cools in the UK or in Australia. Labour and inflation data will be crucially important for both the RBA and the BoE and is a major risk to the policy outlook. Also, the BoE meets this week, so that is an upcoming event risk for Thursday.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays on the back foot below 1.0950, ECB-speak eyed
EUR/USD is trading on the defensive below 1.0950 in early Europe this Monday. The pair is weighed down by the US Dollar bounce and risk aversion, as investors digest US-Sino headlines amid mounting Chinese growth fears. ECB-speak will be in focus. US markets are closed on account of Juneteenth.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2800 amid cautious markets
GBP/USD is attempting a bounce above 1.2800, resuming its recent uptrend toward 14-month highs. Broad-based US Dollar recovery combined with a cautious market mood is capping the further upside in the pair. Thin trading is likely to extend in the day ahead.
Gold declines towards $1,950 as USD Index recovers ahead of Blinken-Jinping meet
Gold price has printed a fresh day’s low at $1,952.00 as the DXY has attempted a recovery in the European session. The precious metal is declining towards the crucial support of $1,950.00 as investors are turning cautious ahead of US State of Secretary Antony Blinken's meeting with China’s President XI Jinping.
Shiba Inu, Maker, XRP begin recovery as crypto buying power returns
The SEC crackdown on cryptocurrencies triggered a marketwide crypto bloodbath between June 5 and the weekend. SHIB, MKR and XRP price recoveries are likely to lead a return in capital inflow to altcoins in the short term.
The Week Ahead - Bank of England, UK CPI and Retail Sales, Whitbread and FedEx earnings
This week’s central bank rate decision is likely to see the implementation of at least another rate 25bps rate hike from Bank of England policymakers.