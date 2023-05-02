Share:

Asia market update: RBA unexpectedly hiked and maintained hawkish forward guidance; AUD and AU yields rise sharply; JPM buys FRC; US Fed and EU ECB decisions this week.

General trend

- The Australian RBA's surprise 25bps hike saw Aussie yields shoot 21 bps higher, with the ASX 200 dropping more than 1% on the news led by the REIT index down 1.6%.

- Does today’s RBA statement imply more odds of a terminal cash rate equal to >4.0%?

- Earlier, UST yields moved higher after the April ISM prices paid component reached the highest level since last summer, followed by US Treasury Sec Yellen saying that the Treasury will likely be unable to fulfill all government obligations beyond early June.

- US equity FUTs are flat.

- Euro/Yen is trading at the 2008 highs of 151.

- Oil and other commodities remain weak after contractionary Chinese PMI figures over the weekend cast doubt on the strength of the Chinese economic recovery.

- HSBC initially rises following results and specified stock buyback.

- Fast Retailing [largest Nikkei component] to report monthly sales following the Tokyo close.

- Central Bank decisions this week: US Fed Wed night, ECB Thu night.

- Corporate earnings in focus for the week, although Asia will be lighter than usual due to the number of holidays this week:

- May 2: China, Vietnam.

- May 3: China, Japan.

- May 4: Japan, Malaysia, Thailand.

- May 5: Japan, South Korea.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- (AU) ASX 200 opens -0.1% at 7,325.

- (AU) Australia weekly ANZ/Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence +1.8 points v +0.8% prior.

- (AU) Australia to increase the tobacco tax by 5% per year for 3 years.

- Qantas (QAN.AU) Announces CFO Vanessa Hudson as next CEO and Managing Director when Alan Joyce retires in November.

- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ): New Zealand’s banking system remains resilient as loans to households and businesses steadily reprice to higher interest rates.

China/Hong Kong

- (HK) Hang Seng opens +1.2% at 20,123 HSBC.

- (CN) Shanghai Composite closed for holiday.

- (HK) Hong Kong Q1 GDP Y/Y: +2.7% V -4.2% prior.

- (HK) Hong Kong investigates new monkey pox case, close contact of city’s fifth confirmed infection.

- (CN) Finance Ministry and Central Bank officials from China, Japan and South Korea issue joint statement (Recognizing importance of strengthening economic and trade relations).

- (CN) China Apr Vehicle Inventory Alert: 60.4 v 62.4 prior.

- (CN) China Beige Book: New data offer the first evidence of a truly robust 2023 recovery (update).

Japan

- (JP) Nikkei 225 opens +0.5% at 29,278.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].

- (JP) Japan & South Korea Finance Ministers have first bilateral meeting since 2016.

- (JP) Japan end-Apr Monetary Base Monetary Base: ¥680.4T v ¥675.8T prior; Y/Y: -1.7% v -1.0% prior (8th straight drop in y/y monetary base).

- (JP) US official: President Biden to hold trilateral meeting at upcoming G7 with Japan PM Kisiha and South Korea President Yoon.

- (JP) Japan's three megabanks expect FY Net income about ¥2.5T - Japan press.

South Korea

- (KR) Kospi opens flat at 2,501.

- (KR) South Korea Apr PMI Manufacturing: 48.1 v 47.6 prior (10th month of contraction, longest downturn in 6 years).

- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK): Reiterates headline inflation likely to show slowing trend through mid-2023 [follows Apr CPI data].

- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Hopes that both South Korea and Japan can continue with dialogue and contribute to bilateral relations.

- (KR) South Korea Pres Yoon: Alliance with US expands to cover supply chains, industrial cooperation, science and technology as well as Nuclear Consultative Group.

Other Asia

- (TW) Taiwan Apr PMI Manufacturing: 47.1 v 48.6 prior (11th month of contraction).

- (TH) Thailand Apr PMI Manufacturing: 60.4 v 53.1 prior (16th month of expansion and a record high).

- (PH) Philippines Apr PMI Manufacturing: 51.4 v 52.5 prior (19 month of expansion).

- (MY) Malaysia Apr PMI Manufacturing: 48.8 v 48.8 prior [8th month of contraction].

- (ID) Indonesia Apr PMI Manufacturing: 52.7 v 51.9 prior (20th month of expansion).

- (ID) Bank Indonesia [Indonesia Central Bank] and Bank of Korea (BOK) today signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on a Framework for Cooperation to Promote Bilateral Transactions in Local Currencies.

- (ID) Indonesia Apr CPI M/M: 0.3% v 0.4%e; Y/Y: 4.3% v 4.4%e (11th month above target range).

- (SG) US Treasury and Monetary Authority of Singapore Conduct Joint Exercise to Strengthen Cross-Border Cyber Incident Coordination and Crisis Management.

- (SG) DBS CEO: We delivered a record performance and benefited from safe haven deposit inflows during a quarter marked by increased market volatility.

North America

- (US) WSJ's Timiraos: Fed officials are on track to increase interest rates this week while deliberating whether that will be enough to then pause.

- (US) Mar construction spending M/M: 0.3% V 0.1%E.

- (US) Apr ISM manufacturing: 47.1 V 46.8E; prices paid: 53.2 V 49.0E (highest since July 22).

- FRC JPMorgan Chase acquires 'substantial majority' of assets of First Republic Bank, including $173B of loans and $30B of securities; JPM assumes $92B of FRC's deposits, including $30B of large bank deposits, but NOT assuming FRC's corporate debt or preferred stock; JPM sees the deal to be modestly EPS accretive and to recognize $2.6B post-tax gain.

- (US) Treasury Sec Yellen: After reviewing most recent federal tax receipts, our best estimate is that we will be unable to continue to satisfy all of the government's obligations by early June, and potentially as early as June 1st - letter to Speaker McCarthy.

- Morgan Stanley (MS) Reportedly considering about 3,000 job cuts amid M&A drought – press.

- Tesla (TSLA) Said to increase price of Model Y Long range in US by $250 to $50.2K, Raises price of the Model Y Performance model to $54.2K; Also raises prices in China - US financial press.

- (US) Follow-Up: White House said to be close to selecting Philip Jefferson [current Fed Gov] for the Fed Vice Chair position; expected to select Adriana Kugler [professor] for the Fed's board – US financial press.

Europe

- European equity markets were closed on Mon, May 1st, for 'Labor Day'.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- ASX200 -1.1%; Hang Seng +0.4%; Shanghai Composite +1.1%; Nikkei 225 +0.2%; Kospi +0.4%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures flat; Nasdaq100 flat, DAX -0.1%; FTSE100 +0.5%.

- EUR 1.0967 - 1.0995 ; JPY 137.30 - 137.77 ; AUD 0.6621 - 0.6708 ; NZD 0.6163 - 0.6197.

- Gold flat at $1991/oz; Crude Oil flat at $75.68/brl; Copper -0.2% at $3.9287/lb.