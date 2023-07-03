Share:

Asia market update: CN CAIXIN >50 for 2nd month; Stronger Yuan fix again; JP Tankan beats expectations; RBA tomorrow – wide expectations.

General trend

- China’s CAIXIN manufacturing came in above 50 for a second month running.

- At the start of the new quarter Hang Seng equities were up 1.9%, and Shanghai Composite up 1.2% in morning trading.

- No divergence in North Asia today, as the Nikkei and Kospi also up 1.4% each during the morning.

- China PBOC set a stronger Yuan fix of ~7.24, 307 pips stronger than USD/CNH of 7.27 at the time, subsequently falling back to 7.25.

- Japan Tankan indices and outlooks came in higher than expected for large and small companies.

- Japan Jun Final PMI Manufacturing on the other hand fell back into a slight contraction (as expected).

- AUD initially declined ahead of RBA rate decision tomorrow, but in the afternoon recovered back to Friday night's highs.

- Aussie 3-year yields opened at 4.05, going a high as 4.07 before falling -5.5bps to 4.001 at end of morning trading.

- CN Jun new home prices fell for a second month.

- PBOC Dep Gov named as PBOC Party Secretary, potentially positioning him to be succeed PBOC Gov Yi Gang when he retires.

- Tesla announced CN price cuts.

- BOJ announced Bond purchases for Q3 size and frequency to be maintained.

Looking ahead (Asian time zone)

- Tonight US ISM manufacturing.

- Tue – Australia RBA rate decision.

- Wed night – FOMC Minutes.

- Thu – AU Balance of Trade.

- Thu night – US ISM Services PMI & JOLTS.

- Fri night US non-farm payrolls & unemployment.

Holidays this week

- USA July 3rd NYSE early close at 13:00 ET (Monday night in Asia).

- USA July 4th (Tue night in Asia).

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opens +0.1% at 7,205.

- Australia Jun Melbourne Institute Inflation M/M: 0.1% v 0.9% prior; Y/Y: 5.7% v 5.9% prior (halts run of 10 consecutive monthly increases).

- Australia May Home Loans Value M/M: 4.8% v 1.4%e.

- Australia May Building Approvals M/M: 20.6% v 3.0%e.

- Australia Jun ANZ Indeed Job Ads M/M: -2.5% v +0.1% prior.

- Australia Jun CoreLogic Housing Prices M/M: 1.2% v 1.4% prior (update).

- New Zealand May Building Permits M/M: -2.2% v -2.6% prior.

- New Zealand Govt: Announces New measures to ease cost of living pressures – update.

China/Hong Kong

- Shanghai Composite opens +0.2% at 3,209.

- Hang Seng opens +0.5% at 19,002.

- (HK) Macau June Casino Rev (MOP) 15.2B; Y/Y: +513.9% v +530.0%e.

- Hang Seng to announce Q2 index review on Aug 18th (Fri).

- China Jun caixin PMI manufacturing: 50.5 V 50.0E (2nd straight expansion).

- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.2157 v 7.2258 prior (weakest Yuan fix since Nov 10, 2022).

- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY5B in 7-day reverse repo; Net drains CNY435B v injects CNY103B prior.

- US Treasury Official: No major "breakthroughs" are expected on US Treasury Sec Yellen trip to China July 6-9 [Thurs-Sun].

- China's Head of FX regulator (SAFE) and PBOC Dep Gov Pan Gongsheng named as PBOC's Party Secretary - financial press [weekend update].

- Follow Up: US dollar deposit rate cuts at China banks to support the yuan - Shanghai Securities News.

- China Index Academy Jun Avg New Home Prices -0.01% [2nd straight decline]; relates to home prices in 100 cities – update.

- Russia said to have imported at least 37 Chinese unmanned aerial drones 'for use in the special military operation' since Dec 2022 and Apr 2023 – Nikkei [weekend update].

- US CIA Director Burns: Decoupling from China foolish; Answer is for US to diversify supply chains; Russia's future is as "economic colony of China" [weekend update].

- US spy agency warns on risks of engaging in business with China as Beijing implements China's revised counterespionage law on July 1st - NCSC statement [weekend update].

- TSLA Cuts Model S and X prices by CNY35-45,000 in China [weekend update].

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opens +1.0% at 33,517.

- Japan Q2 tankan large manufacturing index: 5 V 3E; large manufacturing outlook: 9 V 4E.

- Japan Jun Final PMI Manufacturing: 49.8 v 49.8 prelim (Confirms data moving back into contraction - May was the 1st expansion in 7 months).

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) announces Bond purchases for July-Sept; Maintains size and frequency for quarter; Leaves floating-rate bonds out from July-Sept schedule.

- Japan, EU to create new security cooperation framework - Nikkei.

- Japan, North Korea held working-level talks in June - Korea press.

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].

South Korea

- Kospi opens +0.6% at 2,580.

- South Korea Jun PMI Manufacturing: 47.8 v 48.4 prior (12th month of contraction).

- South Korea Jun Trade Balance: +$1.1B v +$1.5Be (first surplus since Feb 2022) [weekend update].

Other Asia

- Taiwan: US Congressional delegation to visit Taiwan Jul 3-7th [Mon-Fri].

- Singapore Central Bank (MAS) appoints Lawrence Wong as Chairman.

- Singapore Central Bank (MAS): To issue semi-annual monetary policy statement no later than Oct 13th.

- Singapore Q2 prelim URA Private Home Prices Q/Q: -0.4% v 3.3% prior [first decline since Q1 2020].

- Indonesia Jun CPI M/M: 0.1% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 3.5% v 3.7%e.

- Thailand Central Bank: Household debt-to-GDP ratio at 90.6% is worrying, but not yet a problem; to introduce rules on responsible lending.

- Taiwan Jun PMI Manufacturing: 44.8 v 44.3 prior (13th month of contraction).

- Philippines Jun PMI Manufacturing: 50.9 v 52.2 prior (21st month of expansion).

- Vietnam Jun PMI Manufacturing: 46.2 v 45.3 prior (4th month of contraction).

- Malaysia Jun PMI Manufacturing: 47.7 v 47.8 prior (10th month of contraction).

- Indonesia Jun PMI Manufacturing: 52.5 v 50.3 prior (22nd month of expansion).

- Thailand Jun PMI Manufacturing: 53.2 v 58.2 prior (18th month of expansion).

North America

- Jun final University of Michigan confidence: 64.4 V 63.9E [EOW update].

- Jun Chicago purchase manager’s index (PMI): 41.5 V 43.8E [EOW update].

- May PCE deflator M/M: 0.1% V 0.1%E; Y/Y: 3.8% V 3.8%E [EOW update].

- May personal income: 0.4% V 0.3%E; personal spending: 0.1% V 0.2%E [EOW update].

- TSLA Reports Q2 deliveries 466.1K units v 448.4Ke v 254.7K y/y.

- AAPL Said to be forced to make 'major' cuts to VisionPro headset production plans; May make <400K units in 2024 v initial hopes of shipping 1M units during 2024 - FT.

- Supreme Court blocks Biden Administration's student loan forgiveness policy in a 6-3 ruling [weekend update].

- President Biden: Announcing new path for student debt relief; Creating a 12-month on-ramp repayment program for borrowers [weekend update].

- FHFA reportedly considering recommending curb on advances to large banks from Federal Home Loan Banks.

Europe

- Ukraine urges US to follow EU's four-year funding pledge – FT.

- UK BEIS to set emissions trading scheme cap consistent with Net Zero.

- UK doctors to get bigger pay increase if they end strike - UK press.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225 +1.6%; ASX 200 +0.6%; Hang Seng +1.8%; Shanghai Composite +1.2% ; Kospi +1.5%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures flat; Nasdaq100 +0.1%, Dax +0.1%; FTSE100 +0.8%.

- EUR 1.0900-1.0919 ; JPY 144.22-144.70 ; AUD 0.6637-0.6674 ; NZD 0.6124-0.6159.

- Gold -0.1% at $1,927/oz; Crude Oil -0.1% at $70.54/brl; Copper +0.7% at $3.7897/lb.