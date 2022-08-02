There will be no slowing in the RBA’s belated efforts to counter surging Australian inflation.

It previously claimed global inflation would not wash upon our shores, but indeed the 'global events and Australian over-stimulus by government and RBA alike’ Tsunami, is still racing inland.

Petrol prices peaking for the moment do not end this broad based inflation rush.

Driven originally, by true supply chain disruption and severe opportunist profit margin fattening, the impact of the Ukraine War will be an additional on-going factor. Certainly no look across the valley event, even these many months into the conflict.

All of this is essential to understanding the future path of Australian monetary policy. Huge mistakes have been made in the past that now need to be unwound in a rush. Then, comes true inflation fighting interest rate levels.

As they are, interest rates are still stimulatory to the economy. Around 3.25% is probably a neutral setting for the modern post-Covid Australian economy. To fight inflation, RBA rate setting will need to be at 4.50 % at least.

Stepping back to see the big picture, the forest, it is clear the RBA will be taking rates to that level, or even 5.00%. If it is true to to its word on successfully raising rates to fight this mixture of both false demand stimulus during Covid and supply shortages regarding energy and food the world over.

This is a very desperate and damaging mix of inflation indeed. The RBA is ill equipped, based on previous performance, to cope. The Treasurer's RBA enquiry cannot come soon enough to save the nation from further monetary policy errors.

For markets though, the full recognition of just how high rates may be going, is yet to be fully priced.

The recent equity market strength may not be sustained for much longer.