On Tuesday at 05:30 UK time, the RBA will be meeting and deciding on whether to hike rates or pause on rates. At the moment, the market is pretty much evenly split over what decision the RBA will make. At the end of last week, short-term interest rate markets saw a 37% chance that the RBA would hike by 25bps and a 63% chance that it would pause on rates. So, according to short-term interest rate markets a 25 bps hike would be a surprise.
Economists favour another hike
A recent Reuters poll sees 16 out of 31 economists favouring a 25bps hike, with 15 seeing a pause ahead from the RBA. So, when you combine the survey with short-term interest markets it is roughly a 50/50 split as to whether the RBA will hike or not. Remember, that the RBA delivered a hawkish surprise hike in its last rate decision.
Look to the forward guidance for the moves in the AUD
What markets will want to know is whether or not the RBA has finished hiking rates. STIR markets still see a terminal rate of 4.62% in the spring of next year.
So, communication will be crucial for the moves in the AUD. Here is what to watch for:
-
If the RBA hike by 25 bps and signal that they have finished hiking rates then expect the AUD to spike higher on the release and then be immediately faded.
-
If the RBA pauses rates but more rate hikes are still to come, then it will depend on how many extra hikes it signals. If it signals a terminal rate of 5% or higher then the AUD will still likely gain.
-
If the RBA pauses rates and signals that it has finished hiking rates and that it is at the terminal then the AUD will likely sharply fall as the higher rate expectations get priced out. The pairs to watch would be the AUDUSD or the AUDNZD for potential falls.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0900 ahead of US ISM PMI
EUR/USD is feeling the pull of gravity below 1.0900 in the European morning. The pair is undermined by the renewed uptick in the US Dollar, as risk sentiment remains tepid ahead of the Eurozone final PMIs and the top-tier US ISM Manufacturing PMI.
GBP/USD stays pressured below 1.2700 as US Dollar rebounds, PMIs eyed
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700, having broken its consolidative range to the downside in early Europe. Hawkish Fed bets help revive the USD demand, dragging the major lower. BoE’s aggressive tightening fuels recession fears and also acts as a headwind for the GBP. UK/US PMIs eyed.
Gold portrays bearish consolidation below $1,930 hurdle
Gold Price struggles to extend late last week’s corrective bounce off the three-month low as market players await top-tier data events. Also acting as trading filters for the XAU/USD are mixed concerns about the US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s China visit.
Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin believes staked Ether is at risk of being stolen
Buterin shared his thoughts on how multisig wallets work and disclosed the biggest reason why he is staking only a small fraction of his Ether. According to Buterin, multisig for staking is fairly difficult and it is required for the safety of staked Ether.
The Week Ahead - US non-farm payrolls, Fed minutes, RBA decision and Sainsbury results
Having paused earlier this year when it came to their own rate hiking cycle the RBA now appears to be playing catchup. Having caught the markets by surprise in April by hiking rates by 25bps.