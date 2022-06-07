On the very day Australia’s Services contracted in activity the Reverse Bank of Australia surprises everyone with its biggest rate hike yet.
Who are these people?
Could it be that they are panicking about keeping their jobs after the Treasurer of the nation, at last, he called an enquiry into the institution.
Who can keep up with their madness.
1. Don’t do anything, in fact promise in 2021 to not do anything until 2024?
2. Keep rates at historic economic crisis levels when there is no longer a crisis.
3. Generate a property bubble and widespread risk taking on the basis of a multi year free money commitment.
4. Then when recognising their errors raise rates by a paltry 25 points from 0.10% to just 0.35% in their first hike.
5. Follow that up with a 50 point rate hike after the Services sector data shows contraction?
OK buckle in for a ride. As long as these idiots are allowed to remain in place anything can happen.
Shock waves though the economy on top of runaway food and energy prices, which require steady small reassuring rate hikes, it all adds up to economic management ineptitude and a crisis for Australian families.
Initial Australian dollar rally quickly self-collapsed.
Even with more significant RBA rate hikes, still a follkow the Fed with a two to three month lag policy, there is little doubt the spread will continue to widen against the down-under dollar, inevitably pushing it even lower. Stocks did what they should and declined. I can only emphasise that the Australian stock market is at risk of collapse as the global economy slows, domestic inflation accelerates and the RBA gets aggressive.
Keep selling Australian is the most appropriate response.
