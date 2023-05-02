Share:

In this highly informative video, Nathan Bray, Senior Account Manager at ACY Securities, takes a deeper look at the recent decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to raise interest rates to 3.85%. He delves into the implications of this significant move and provide in-depth analysis of the key trading levels for the AUDUSD currency pair.

Nathan and Duncan share their expertise on the factors that led to the RBA's decision to raise rates, including strong economic growth, low unemployment, and rising inflationary pressures. They also highlight the global trend of tightening monetary policies and its impact on Australia's economic stability.

We then shift towards the AUDUSD currency pair, as Duncan Cooper discusses the current state of the market and offer valuable insights into potential trading opportunities. He analyses key resistance and support levels, emphasising the importance of technical analysis and market sentiment.