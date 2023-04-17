Following the Bank of Canada (BoC) hitting the pause button on policy tightening, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) followed suit at its previous meeting. This saw the central bank hold the Official Cash Rate at 3.6%, following ten consecutive rate hikes from May 2022, totalling 350 basis points.
Key Points Out of the RBA Statement:
The Board recognises that monetary policy operates with a lag and that the full effect of this substantial increase in interest rates is yet to be felt.
Growth in the Australian economy has slowed, with growth over the next couple of years expected to be below trend.
The labour market remains very tight. The unemployment rate is at a near 50-year low and underemployment is also low.
The Board expects that some further tightening of monetary policy may well be needed to ensure that inflation returns to target. In assessing when and how much further interest rates need to increase, the Board will be paying close attention to developments in the global economy, trends in household spending and the outlook for inflation and the labour market.
The minutes from the latest RBA meeting will likely emphasise the above points, though traders will keep a close eye on the text for insights regarding future rate moves.
Regarding STIR markets, there is currently around an 80% probability of the RBA holding rates unchanged at its next meeting at the beginning of May.
AUD/USD Technical Position:
Since the beginning of March, the AUD/USD currency pair has echoed a subdued tone around the late November lows (2022) at $0.6585 on the weekly timeframe. Overhead, resistance warrants attention at $0.7020 with scope to pursue deeper terrain as far south as demand from $0.5975-0.6166.
Interestingly, out of the daily timeframe, buyers and sellers are squaring off at the underside of the 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages at $0.6742. Technicians will also note the possibility of a Death Cross forming (50-day SMA crossing under the 200-day SMA, a move indicating a longer-term bearish trend reversal could be on the table). This shines the technical spotlight on support coming in at $0.6550, a level I have been watching for a few months.
Shorter term, we are below the $0.67 handle on the H1 scale, after an earnest attempt to hold the base as support on Friday and in recent trading. I do not see much active support to the downside until between $0.6645 and $0.6664. As a result, because of the room to navigate lower levels on the bigger picture (weekly and daily timeframes), sellers will likely take control south of $0.67 to at least $0.6664; a retest of $0.67 is also certainly not out of the question.
This material on this website is intended for illustrative purposes and general information only. It does not constitute financial advice nor does it take into account your investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Commission, interest, platform fees, dividends, variation margin and other fees and charges may apply to financial products or services available from FP Markets. The information in this website has been prepared without taking into account your personal objectives, financial situation or needs. You should consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs before making any decision about whether to acquire or dispose of any financial product. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are derivatives and can be risky; losses can exceed your initial payment and you must be able to meet all margin calls as soon as they are made. When trading CFDs you do not own or have any rights to the CFDs underlying assets.
FP Markets recommends that you seek independent advice from an appropriately qualified person before deciding to invest in or dispose of a derivative. A Product Disclosure Statement for each of the financial products is available from FP Markets can be obtained either from this website or on request from our offices and should be considered before entering into transactions with us. First Prudential Markets Pty Ltd (ABN 16 112 600 281, AFS Licence No. 286354).
