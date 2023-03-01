Share:

Nathan Bray has a look at the Australian Dollar and Economy after the recent CPI data release suggests that prices are falling. The monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) indicator rose 7.4 per cent in the year to January 2023, according to the latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

Michelle Marquardt, ABS Head of Prices Statistics, said "This month's annual increase of 7.4 per cent is lower than the 8.4 per cent rise for the year to December 2022. It is, however, the second highest annual increase since the start of the monthly CPI indicator series in September 2018, signifying ongoing high inflation."