Asia market update: RBA pauses rates; CN sets Yuan stronger again; CN Govt may ban export of key rare earths; CN LGFV’s in further trouble?

General trend

- Australia RBA decided to pause, stating that it “gives some time to assess impact of prior rate hikes and economic outlook”.

- AUD fell approx. -0.3%, however, 3-yr yields were basically unchanged post-decision, still slightly above 4.0% after having been as high as 4.09% early in the session.

- [Reminder from Jun 22nd] AU Treasurer Chalmers said that the RBA Governor appointment will be decided in the coming weeks. (Gov Lowe’s present term ends September 17th 2023).

- The China Commerce Ministry announced that the export of some crucial rare earths, gallium and germanium, may be banned from Aug. The minerals are crucial for chips, phones, EVs, solar and space technology.

- AXT Inc. of the US released a statement on the potential effects of such a ban on its business, even though it was the July 4th holiday in the US. Will more companies follow with potential impact statements?

- Japan, Taiwan and South Korea officials quickly followed up with statements saying they were monitoring the situation.

- At the same time, the WSJ reported that the US may limit China's access to Cloud Services to protect advanced technology.

- CN Yuan fix again stronger, the 7.2046 fix was -340 pips stronger than the estimates of 7.2386.

- China banks were said to offer 25-year loans to LGFVs (Local Govt Finance Vehicles) in an attempt to avert a credit crunch - much longer than the 10-year period typically used until now. Will these loans be paid back in the future?

- Chinese equities opened flat, but on the back of potential CN export restrictions on minerals used in chip-making (see above) both Yunnan Chihong Zinc & Germanium as well as Yunnan Lincang Xinyuan Germanium Industrial hit the 10% daily up-limit at the start of trading.

- Major Nikkei component Fast Retailing was down -1.5% in morning trading, ahead of their June sales figures due out after the Nikkei closes today.

- US equity FUTs were flat heading into the July 4th holiday.

Looking ahead (Asian time zone)

- Wed night – FOMC Minutes.

- Thu – AU Balance of Trade, Samsung Q2 prelim guidance.

- Thu night – US ISM Services PMI & JOLTS.

- Fri night US non-farm payrolls & unemployment.

Holidays this week

- USA July 4th (Tue night in Asia).

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opens flat at 7,246.

- RBA leaves cash rate target unchanged at 4.10%; As expected.

- Australia ANZ/Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence: 74.1 v 74.9 prior.

- New Zealand Q2 NZIER Business Confidence: -63% v -66% prior.

- China allows import of kiwifruit from New Zealand: China Customs.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opens -0.1 % at 19,289.

- Shanghai Composite opens -0.1% at 3,241.

- HKMA Chief Exec Yue: To permit more market makers for Southbound Bond Connect.

- Hong Kong May Retail Sales Value Y/Y: 18.4% v 22.6%e; Retail Sales Volume Y/Y: 16.5% v 22.7%e [overnight update].

- China Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) reportedly bans export of some gallium and germanium-related products, two metals that can be used in chips; Ban to become effective in Aug 2023 – press.

- AXT Inc (US): Addresses China’s Announcement of New Export Control Regulations; indium phosphide substrates are not included in the new export control regulations.

- US ITC launched probe into Innoscience [China GaN semiconductor co.] on Jun 28th, cites IP dispute with US competitor – SCMP.

- US may limit China's access to Cloud Services to protect advanced technology - WSJ.

- China banks to offer 25-year loans to LGFVs to avert credit crunch.

- PBOC Finance Market Official Gao Fei: China studying Repo function for foreign investors; seeking to improve risk hedging and liquidity management tools.

- US Treasury Sec Yellen had a "frank and productive" discussion today with China's Ambassador Xie to the US - US Treasury readout.

- Taiwan Semi (TSM) Founder Morris Chang comments: China has subsidized its tech industry significantly.

- PBOC-backed Financial News: China yuan expected to stabilize in H2 amid domestic economic recovery [inline].

- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.2046 v 7.2157 prior.

- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2B in 7-day reverse repo; Net drains CNY217B v drains CNY435B prior.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opens -0.7% at 33,512.

- Japan Jun Monetary Base Y/Y: -1.0% v -1.1% prior.

- Japan top FX diplomat Kanda: Exchanging opinions about currencies daily with nations, including the US.

- Japan Trade Min Nishimura: Studying China's metals export curbs, will act as needed.

- Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Record FY22 tax revenue supported by economic recovery; reiterates Japan communicates closely with the US on FXh.

- Japan reportedly leaning towards softer AI rules than EU - press.

- China Embassy in Japan: Japan should suspend plan to release Fukushima water into the sea, agree to discuss all potential disposal options.

- Japan Trade Min Nishimura; Japan wants to nurture a Japanese company capable of overtaking Nvidia.

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].

- Japan sells ¥2.7T IN 10-year JGB bonds; AVG yield: % V 0.4360% prior; BID-to-cover: 4.02X V 3.69X prior.

South Korea

- Kospi opens flat at 2,604.

- South Korea Jun CPI M/M: 0.0% V 0.2%E; Y/Y: 2.7% V 2.8%E (slowest annualized pace since Sept 2021).

- Korea House Committee calls for trilateral defense cooperation between South Korea, Japan and US.

- Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: No truth to (South Korean) media reports that Japanese officials met with North Korean officials in Jun.

- South Korea Industry Min: Cannot rule out possibility of expansion of China's export controls to other items.

Other Asia

- Taiwan Dep Foreign Min: Sees short term impact from China's move to restrict exports of Gallium and Germanium could be price rises and a need to find new suppliers.

- Philippines new Central Bank Gov Remolona: Inflation should be back on target by end-2023.

- Singapore Jun Purchasing Managers Index (PMI): 49.7 v 49.5 prior.

- Indonesia Fin Min: Sees 2023 budget deficit at 2.28% of GDP v 2.84% target.

North America

- SHY US yield gap between 2-yr and 10-yr yields hit widest since 1981 at -110.8bps as markets continue to reprice probability of further FOMC rate hikes.

- Jun final S&P manufacturing PMI: 46.3 V 46.3E.

- May construction spending M/M: 0.9% V 0.5%E.

- Jun ISM manufacturing: 46.0 V 47.2E.

Europe

- Saudi Arabia to extend voluntary output cut of 1MBPD through AUG 2023 - press [**note: initial cut announced in June was for 'at least' one month].

- Russia dep PM Novak: Russia will reduce oil supply in Aug by extra 500K BPD by cutting exports of that quantity to global markets.

- Eurozone Jun final manufacturing PMI: 43.4 V 43.6E (confirms 12th straight contraction and lowest since May 2020).

- Germany Jun final manufacturing PMI: 40.6 V 41.0E (confirms 12th straight contraction and lowest since May 2020).

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225 -1.0%; ASX 200 +0.4%; Hang Seng +0.6%; Shanghai Composite flat ; Kospi -0.2%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures flat; Nasdaq100 -0.1%, Dax flat; FTSE100 -0.1%.

- EUR 1.0897-1.0917 ; JPY 144.43-144.71 ; AUD 0.6642-0.6687; NZD 0.6141-0.6165.

- Gold +0.1% at $1,931/oz; Crude Oil +0.5% at $70.11/brl; Copper -0.1% at $3.7880/lb.