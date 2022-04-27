The Federal government no longer has a good economic track record. alp victory assured by incompetent RBA. Too late now has to be aggressive.

Stephen Koukoulas is out with a very similar forecast to ours.

40 points to 0.50% next week. Stephen thanks then to 3.00%. We think it could be a little higher at 3.25% in 12-18 months.

Bill Evans at Westpac has joined our ACY forecast of an immediate move to 0.50% as well.

Inflation at a 20 year high of 5.10%. It was a big jump and will keep jumping like the proverbial kangaroo again and again and again.

The RBA will act like this is a surprise. Everyone else could see it. We were saying what the entire market is now saying back in June 2021.

The Federal government no longer has a good economic track record. The last couple of years have just been made of extreme over-stimulus and a stupid RBA that was allowed by government to be incompetent. All for the sake of winning votes in the short term.

My forecast remains an ALP win. I forecast Morrison last time when no one expected it, but this time... not a chance.