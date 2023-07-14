Share:

Asia Market: RBA names a new Gov; Speculation builds for BOJ YCC tweak; PBOC officials’ talk up CN economy ahead of Mon data dump; DXY breaks below 100.

General trend

***RBA Dep Gov Michele Bullock named as the next Australia RBA Governor from September 18. Some analysts opined she will be more hawkish than any external candidate would have been. Other analysts expect continuity.

- AU 3 yr yield 3.89% (-10bps), following the global fall in yields this week.

*** Price speculation builds for the first time in several months that the Japan BOJ may tweak the YCC band at its meeting later in July.

- The newest 10-yr JGB yield traded up 1.55bps to 0.485%, just below the BOJ’s 0.50% trading band threshold.

- JGB FUTs were sharply lower -0.4% on the speculation.

- The Nikkei 225 opened slightly higher but immediately began to fall - and a few minutes later lost further ground when former BOJ director Hayakawa chimed in to say that the BOJ may increase the YCC trading band for 10-yr JGBs this month. (Nikkei later recovered to flat by lunch).

- The yen strengthened against all majors, with USD falling through 137.25.

- Traders last tested the 50bps limit back in Feb/Mar (at one point pushing the rate to +59bps, following on from Dec 20, 2022, when the BOJ unexpectedly widened the tolerance band of its Yield Control (YCC) to +/- 50BPS (prior +/- 25bps).

** Various PBOC officials spoke on the China economy ahead of Monday’s “data dump” [including Q2 GDP and PBOC MLF announcement].

- On the economy: Says China has NOT seen deflation, no deflationary risks in H2; It is good timing for adjusting the economy's structure.

- On the property sector: China to meet property sector's reasonable financing needs.

- On Yuan/FX: Will resolutely prevent wild swings in the Yuan exchange rate. China has "ample" FX reserves.

- On further economic stimulus: Will use the RRR (Reserve Requirement Ratio) and MTL facilities as needed.

- Will innovate new policy tools if needed.

- Another green day for Asia equities this week. The Nikkei slightly up lagged other equity markets up between 0.3% to 1.5%.

- US equity FUTs flat.

Looking ahead (Asian time zone)

- Fri night US Consumer Sentiment; US Q2 bank earnings begin.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opens +0.1% at 7,257.

- Australia RBA Dep Gov Michele Bullock named as next RBA Governor; effective September 18th.

- ANZ: Now calling for an extended pause for the RBA cash rate at 4.10%.

- China Dir Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi: Australia relations have stabilised, improved and developed.

- Ex-RBA Chief Fraser warns Bullock faces early risks from RBA Review.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opens +1.0% at 19,534.

- Shanghai Composite opens +0.1% at 3,240.

- China PBOC Officials on China Economy: General Economic outlook; Yuan/FX; Property support; RRR & MLF ** Note: China’s ‘data dump’ (including Q2 GDP) and PBOC MLF announcement are due on Mon [Jul 17th] (Sunday night in the US).

- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY20B in 7-day reverse repo; Net injects CNY18B v CNY3B prior.

- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1318 v 7.1527 prior (strongest fix since Jun 19).

- China said to warn large companies regarding revisions of earnings forecasts, relates to the A-share market - Economic Information Daily.

- China Dir Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi: China, Japan, South Korea should strengthen cooperation, jointly meet challenges.

- US Sec of State Blinken meets with China top diplomat Wang Yi at ASEAN summit in Indonesia - press [**Note: their second meeting in a month].

- China H1 Domestic Tourism Rev CNY2.3T, +96% y/y – Xinhua.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opens +0.5% at 32,587.

- Former BOJ Director Hideo Hayakawa reportedly says that BOJ will tweak yield control this month, perhaps raising 10-yr yield ceiling to 1.0%.

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) expected to raise FY23/24 inflation forecast above 2.0% [target] v 1.8% prior.

- Japan May Final Industrial Production M/M: -2.2% v -1.6% prelim; Y/Y: % v 4.7% prelim.

- Japan Industry Min Nishimura: Confirms to subsidize Sumco factory expansion with ¥75B.

- Japan Insurers suspected of more price fixing – Nikkei.

- Japan Fin Min Suzuki: G7 has no plan to issue communique after meeting.

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].

South Korea

- Kospi opens +0.6% at 2,607.

- South Korea May M2 Money Supply M/M: -0.3% v -0.3% prior.

- Bank of Korea (BOK): Gov Rhee did NOT say there would be no rate cut until the end of 2023 [clarification statement].

- Follow Up: BOK Gov said to note does not expect rate cut 'too much'.

Other Asia

- SINGAPORE Q2 ADVANCE GDP Q/Q: +0.3% V -0.2%E PRIOR; Y/Y: 0.7% V 0.5%E [avoids technical recession].

- Thailand PM candidate Pita loses Thai parliament vote for PM position [the only candidate nominated for new Thai PM position.

North America

- US Fed's Waller (Voter - hawk): Fed likely to need two more 25bps hikes this year.

- US JUN PPI FINAL DEMAND M/M: 0.1% V 0.2%E; Y/Y: 0.1% V 0.4%E [1st time below 1.0% since Dec 2020]; core M/M: 0.1% v 0.2%e; Y/Y: 2.4% v 2.6%e.

- US INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS: 237K V 250KE; CONTINUING CLAIMS: 1.73M V 1.720ME.

- US Fed's Daly (non-voter): No doubt good news on inflation but remain in wait in see mode - CNBC interview; Have to remain resolute to bring rates high enough and hold them there long enough to bring inflation back to target.

Europe

- Germany Foreign Min Baerbock: The more diverse trade and supply chains are, the more resilient our country is against the likes of China.

- Germany Econ Min Habeck: German and EU investments in China will be screened in a fashion that will not disturb public order.

- EURO ZONE MAY INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION M/M: 0.2% V 0.3%E; Y/Y: -2.2% V -1.2%E.

- UK Govt has invited Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman to London - FT.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225 +0.1%; ASX 200 +0.9%; Hang Seng +0.3%; Shanghai Composite +0.2% ; Kospi +1.5%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures flat; Nasdaq100 flat, Dax -0.1%; FTSE100 +0.3%.

- EUR 1.1214-1.1244 ; JPY 137.25-138.12 ; AUD 0.6875-0.6895 ; NZD 0.6363-0.6412.

- Gold flat at $1,964/oz; Crude Oil flat at $76.92/brl; Copper -0.5% at $3.9333/lb.