Asian stocks were moody, European indices traded lower, and US futures were under pressure on Monday. The rest of the week will likely prove to be challenging both in the US and elsewhere, as central bankers continue pressing economies like lemons, while signs of pain are just before their eyes.
It’s not because the stock markets are driven higher by the AI speculation that the underlying fundamentals are doing well. Average mortgage rates in the US are at the highest levels since the subprime crisis whereas mortgage rates in the UK are again above 6%. The last time we saw these levels was back during Liz Truss mini-budget crisis.
The UK 2-year yield spiked above 5% and has more to rally given the expectation of at least another 125bp hike from the Bank of England (BoE) before the end of this year, the first 25bp being due this Thursday.
What’s funny is that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) minutes released earlier today showed that the RBA rate hike – which was the first hawkish shock in a series of hawkish central bank decisions this month – showed that the decision to hike rates by a surprise 25bp was ‘finely balanced’ and further decisions will depend on inflation outlook and home market. The minutes softened the RBA expectations but will likely undo the pledges of more policy action from the other central banks.
The central bank-induced stress has been well visible in the sovereign bond yields. Besides the sharp rise in UK yields, the US 2-year yield pushes decidedly toward the 5% mark, and the German 2-year yield tops at around 3.20%, the highest levels since the March banking stress. The Stoxx 600 fell more than 1% yesterday and slipped below the 50-DMA. It’s yet too early to call for a peak in equities, both in Europe and across the Atlantic, but there are all the reasons to believe that the rally could not carry on given the morose economic outlook and the aggressive central bank stances.
In China, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) cut its one- and five-year LPR rates for the first time in ten months in hope to bolster economy, boost inflation and reverse the property crisis. But a targeted fiscal support is most probably needed because slashing rates when investment and consumption weaken due to a confidence crisis may not do much alone. Chinese stocks are under pressure since yesterday as investors were expecting stimulus measures last Friday, and they got nothing instead, as a proof that Xi remains against the Chinese kind of stimulus that we got used to. But that could be the only way to post the kind of Chinese growth numbers that we used to.
European Nat Gas prices are correct, but
The European nat gas prices fell nearly 15% on Monday, after they almost doubled since the start of the month on the back of hot weather and a series of outages. The beginning of this summer reminds us of last summer, when the water levels in European rivers and dams fell alarmingly, causing drought and risk of energy shortage.
Pricewise, we are at about a tenth of last summer’s peak levels, but the extreme weather conditions will likely keep the pressure to the upside, which in return keep inflation worries alive, the European Central Bank (ECB) hawks alert, and the euro bid.
We see the EURUSD’s positive momentum post the ECB meeting gently fade into the 1.10 mark, and we could see some more profit taking before Jerome Powell’s testimony this week, but the medium-term outlook remains positive for the EURUSD.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0900 amid modest USD strength
EUR/USD is holding steady above 1.0900, struggling to gain any meaningful traction early Tuesday. The US Dollar builds on its recent bounce from over a one-month low touched last Friday and edges higher for the third successive day ahead of mid-tier US data and Fedspeak.
GBP/USD struggles to justify hawkish BoE concerns below 1.2800, Fed bets, UK inflation eyed
GBP/USD remains defensive near 1.2780 as it struggles to justify the hawkish concerns about the Bank of England (BoE) ahead of the UK’s inflation data. The recently mixed concerns about the Federal Reserve (Fed) also prod the Pound Sterling traders as it struggles to extend the previous day’s U-turn from the highest levels since April 2022.
Gold tug-of-war around $1,950, Fed clues eyed
Gold price fades two-day-old bearish bias as it recovers from the intraday low amid the full market’s return. Even so, the yellow metal appears indecisive as a whole amid the mixed catalysts surrounding the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and China, as well as the market’s inaction.
Is Bitcoin’s 2023 bull rally at an end?
Bitcoin's big-picture outlook shows a slow-down in the 2023 rally and a potential reversal. The developments in the RSI and AO indicators reveal a bearish fate seen in 2021 and hints at an incoming crash. Investors need to be careful while bidding at the current levels.
Another busy week ahead, is it time to buy USD?
Having negotiated the hawkish set of Fed and ECB meetings last week, FX markets will this week brace for around 10 central bank policy decisions across the developed and emerging market space. Further rate hikes in the likes of the UK, Norway and Switzerland can hold the strong dollar in check.