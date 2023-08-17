Share:

Bottom line: The minutes from the RBA's August Board meeting observed that the decision to maintain rates at their current level was influenced by indications that inflation was progressing positively, and the job market might be undergoing a shift. Nevertheless, the Board emphasized the potential need for some tightening in policy, acknowledging three factors: firstly, the RBA's projections were based on a future rate increase; secondly, inflation might demonstrate greater persistence than initially anticipated; and thirdly, there was a rebound in house prices.

I maintain my projection of an additional 25 basis points rate hike in November. However, it's important to note that I’m cautious about potential risks in both directions due to the changing macroeconomic outlook and upcoming institutional modifications to the RBA Board.

If you're interested in viewing the YouTube video where I discuss the RBA minutes, please feel free to click on this link.

Main points

The Minutes highlighted that during the meeting, there was a discussion among Board members regarding whether to maintain the current rates or implement a 25-basis points hike. After deliberation, the consensus leaned towards maintaining the rates at 4.1%, as the reasoning for this option was deemed more compelling.

However, it's worth noting that the Board emphasized the potential necessity of additional tightening in monetary policy. This step might be needed to ensure that inflation reaches the target within a reasonable timeframe, even though the decision to keep rates unchanged was favoured in this instance.

Regarding the choice to maintain unchanged rates, the Minutes indicated several factors:

(i) The policy had already undergone substantial tightening, and there were inherent delays in the impact of such measures.

(ii) Consumption growth had notably decelerated, adding weight to the decision to keep rates steady.

(iii) Encouragingly, there were initial indications that the labour market might be experiencing a pivotal shift and that inflation was progressing positively.

Regarding the rationales for a 25-basis points rate hike, the members highlighted the following points:

(i) There was a concern that inflation could prove to be more enduring than originally anticipated.

(ii) The staff's forecasts were contingent on a subsequent rise in the cash rate, and the RBA's current cash rate was lower compared to international counterparts.

(iii) The rebound observed in house prices might indicate that financial conditions were not as constrictive as the Board's initial assessment suggested.