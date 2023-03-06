The Reserve Bank of Australia meets this week and there is nearly universal support for a 25 bps rate hike. The Short Term Interest Rate Markets are projecting an 82% chance of a 25bps rate hike. Economists are in agreement and the most recent Reuters poll shows 27 out of 28 economists also forecast the RBA to hike by 25bps to 3.60% next week. Recent inflation data from Australia has been strong and the country has not yet seen a peak in either the headline or the core inflation readings indicating the RBA has more work to do.
Therefore, the RBA is expected to hike despite the recent slowdown in labour data. However, if the RBA starts to signal signs of slowing down in this week’s interest rate meeting then watch for some potential AUDNZD downside. RBA decision is on Tuesday, March 7 at 03:30 GMT.
AUDNZD has a seasonally weak time of the year with a 60% winning AUDNZD sell bias over the last 15 years.
Major trade risks: The biggest risk here is if the RBA gives a more hawkish outlook at the RBA meeting next.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0650 after weak EU data
EUR/USD trades on the back foot below 1.0650 on Monday as the Euro struggles to find demand after weak data releases. Sentix Investor Confidence in March fell to -11 from -8 and Retail Sales in the Eurozone rose by 0.3% in February, missing the market expectation of 1%.
GBP/USD edges lower toward 1.2000 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is struggling to gain traction and trading in negative territory at around 1.2000 on Monday. The cautious market stance at the beginning of the week seems to be helping the US Dollar hold its ground and weighing on the pair.
Gold eases from near $1,860 despite weaker Treasury bond yields
Gold price is retreating from over two-week highs of $1,858 in the early European session. Gold price has stalled its upbeat momentum even as the United States Dollar (USD) resumes its decline amid a positive risk tone.
Why bankrupt crypto lender Voyager sold Ethereum while sitting on 5.17 Trillion Shiba Inu holdings?
Bankrupt crypto lender Voyager sold Ethereum holdings in exchange for stablecoins like USDC, while sitting on nearly $57.78 million worth of Shiba Inu holdings.
US jobs data this week to give a key rates steer on US economy
Despite another week of rising yields, European markets still managed to finish last week higher over concern that various inflation measures are starting to tick back higher again, having been in decline over the last few months.