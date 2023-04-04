Share:

In this video, Nathan Bray from ACY Securities in Sydney, shares his insights on the recent decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to keep interest rates on hold at 3.6%.

Nathan delves into the factors that influenced the RBA's decision and how it is likely to impact the Australian dollar in the short and long term. He also highlights the key drivers of the Australian economy and the potential headwinds that could pose challenges in the months ahead.

As the RBA navigates the delicate balance between stimulating economic growth and managing inflation, Nathan sheds light on the central bank's outlook for the Australian economy and what potentially lies ahead for the Aussie Dollar.

Whether you're a trader, investor, or simply interested in understanding the dynamics of the Australian economy, this video is a must-watch. Join Nathan as he shares his expert analysis and insights on the latest developments in the world of finance and economics.