This was a neutral hold, but as the expectations going into the meeting was for a dovish move from the RBA we saw some AUD buying out of the event. Heading into the RBA meeting expectations had been growing that the RBA would need to increase their asset purchase program in order to provide further support for the economy as the delta variant takes hold. In the event, the RBA decided to continue with their tapering program and signalled confidence with containment measures. The RBA also repeated that the economy had recovered more quickly than expected.
Tapering
The RBA intends to keep purchasing $5 billion of government securities a week until early September and then taper (reduce) purchases to $4 billion a week until at least mid-November. This was a surprise as 13 of the 18 economists surveyed expected a delay to the September taper plans.
Why did the RBA do this?
Well, the RBA stated that their experience is that once the virus is contained the economy bounces back quickly. So, the RBA expects a dip in growth, but not a halt in growth. GDP is expected to be hit in the September quarter, but the growth of over 4% for 2022 and 2.5% for 2023.
Good news from the labour market
One of the key notes for optimism is the strong labour market. The RBA took particularly encouragement from the unemployment rate falling to 4.9% in June. However, the unemployment rate is expected to move up a little due to the latest lockdowns. In 2022 the unemployment rate is expected to be around 4.25% and 4% by 2023.
Inflation is not a concern
Underlying inflation is seen as being low at 1.75% The headline 3.8% year on year reading was seen as being an unwinding of some earlier COVID-19 related price declines.
The takeaway
Confidence. The RBA has confidence that the population will be vaccinated, the latest outbreak contained, and the Australian economic recovery has been delayed, but not cancelled. Going forward this does negate a strong AUDCAD short bias. However, if the delta variant radically changes Australia’s outlook then AUDCAD may find sellers, but it would need to be from a deeper retracement now.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps back towards 1.1900 ahead of busy calendar day
EUR/USD is holding the higher ground but remains below 1.1900. The US dollar trades softer for the third day amid mixed sentiment ahead of the key NFP release. In the meantime, traders await the EU Retail Sales, US ADP and ISM Services PMI. Fedspeak, covid updates and stimulus news eyed as well.
GBP/USD refreshes daily high near 1.3940 on softer USD
GBP/USD extends the upside momentum above 1.3900 amid a cautious mood. US Dollar Index slips below 92.00 amid mixed economic data and Fed officials’ views. Sterling remains underpinned ahead of the BOE’s ‘Super Thursday’. US ADP and ISM Services PMI awaited.
Gold tweaks three-day fall above $1,800 on softer USD
Gold snaps a three-day downtrend while heading towards $1820. In doing so, the yellow metal benefits from the downbeat US dollar but the commodity buyers remain cautious ahead of the day’s key data, namely US ISM Services PMI and ADP Employment Change.
Bitcoin SV suffers 51% attack, BSV price loses critical support level
Bitcoin SV, a fork of Bitcoin Cash has suffered a 51% attack shortly following a series of attacks last month. Over 12 blocks have been reorganized and three versions of the blockchain have been mined simultaneously. Crypto exchanges could continue to delist the token given the security issues associated with BSV.
ISM Services PMI Preview: Business psychology begins to deteriorate
Rising COVID counts in many US states have revived the spectre of last year’s devastating lockdowns. Even though hospitalization and fatality rates are far below those of 2020, the potential damage has business operators on edge.